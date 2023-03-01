Sources purporting to provide accurate analyses of dreams and their deeper meaning are almost certainly pseudoscience. However, the human desire to understand themselves keeps this pseudoscience relevant. This article explores the recent analysis by the team of ThePleasantDream of the Google Search Data of January 2023 to see which animal dreams are the most popular in South Africa. The research provided exciting insight into the most searched animal dreams in South Africa for January 2023. According to the data, ‘dreams of snakes’ was by far the most searched dream query in the country, the meaning of which allegedly represents personal growth, renewal, and transformation. Some light-hearted amusement is always welcome. – Nadya Swart

Which Are The Most Searched Animal Dreams of January 2023 in South Africa As Per Google Data?

South Africa, February 2023: Recently, the team of ThePleasantDream analysed the Google Search Data of January 2023 to see which animal dreams are the most popular in South Africa. Google keyword planner was the primary tool used for this research.

The data gave an exciting insight into people’s search behaviour. ‘Dreams of snakes’ was the most searched dream query in South Africa. From this, we can infer that among animal dreams, snake dreams are the most popular dream that people get.

Which Are The Top 10 Animal Dreams In South Africa?

In South Africa, ‘dreams of snakes’ ranked at the top most like other countries, with a 5400 search volume. ‘Dreaming about dogs’ and ‘dreaming of lions’ each had a search volume of 1900.

It was followed by ‘dream of spiders,’ which had a search volume of 1300. ‘Dreaming of cats’, ‘crocodiles in dream,’ and ‘dreaming of cows’ earned a search volume of 880. Also, ‘dream about rats,’ ‘dreaming of fish,’ and ‘dream of frog’ were searched 720 times.

Dream interpretations of the most popular animal dreams in South Africa

1) Dream of snakes

In dreams, snakes represent personal growth, renewal, and transformation. It also denotes the presence of poisonous or toxic elements that induces fear and insecurity and calls for inner healing, health, and well-being.

2) Dream about dogs

When people dream about a dog, it indicates they have someone around them with whom they can place their complete trust. This person will help them grow into good human beings. The dream symbolises a person’s need to feel guarded and stay safe from people who may cheat them.

3) Dream of lion

Dreaming of a lion can indicate one’s risk-taking attitude and determination to complete a quest.

4) Dream of spiders

Dreams about spiders represent the creativity that lies ahead of you. However, the spider in dreams also represents fear and insecurities that lurk along the way.

5) Dream of cats

Cats are potent symbols of creativity and intuition. This domestic animal defines one’s powerful, strong, and emotional nature. Sometimes, cats in dreams also signify bad luck, misfortune, cheating, and deceit, either by others or by self.

6) Dream of crocodiles

The dream of crocodiles represents strength, courage, individuality, protection, a sense of identity, and wisdom. Symbolically, these fierce reptiles are symbols of manifesting inner power and unleashing hidden instincts and knowledge.

7) Dream of cows

Dream of cows represents abundance, fertility, motherhood, femininity, aggression, lack of confrontation, etc.

8) Dream about rats

Rats in dreams are considered to be an embodiment of everything evil. They generally symbolise jealousy, greed, and scepticism. However, rats also direct the person to work on some aspects and to evolve into a better version.

9) Dream of fish

Fish in dreams symbolise fertility, progress, and abundance. These dreams reflect personal growth, desires, and accomplishing goals in life. As fishes are aquatic animals, it also represents one’s emotional state and mindset.

10) Dream of frogs

Frog dreams symbolise good luck, fertility, positive transformations, prosperity, hope, love life, spiritual evolution, rebirth, life cycle, wisdom, growth, abilities, etc.

Expert’s opinion

Dr Nereida Gonzalez-Berrios, MD, reviewer and certified psychiatrist of ThePleasantDream, commented, “Animals constitute a large part of nature because wherever we go, we always find some animals that are native to it. As dreams are aligned with our current events of life and animals being a part of our ecosystem, seeing them in dreams is quite natural. Therefore, people might be searching for their meanings and hence the google search data.”

She further added, “Dreaming of wild animals can make you feel liberated and independent, just like a wild animal in its natural habitat. However, every animal signifies something unique about your waking life. So, if you wish to figure out more about these dreams, you must recollect the details first and seek professional help if you wish to dive deeper.”

Read Also:

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)