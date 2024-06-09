BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 9 June 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

9 June

A headline in The Economist this week, describing the choice facing British voters in the forthcoming election, read; Incompetence or opacity. What does opacity mean?

Name two sports where the winner moves backwards?

Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in 1944 – the largest airborne and amphibious assault in military history. Of the 18 000 paratroopers that landed during the night before the beach assaults, what percentage landed in the right location, a) 15% b) 30% c) 45%?

What planet in our solar system is not named after a god? What is Canada’s oldest city, founded in 1608?

Which Rolling Stone once said, “I have no problems with drugs – only policemen.”?

Which Latin American country elected its first female president this week?

What can be vulgar, common, simple, complex, improper or proper?

Where are the Luxembourg gardens, a) Luxembourg b) Geneva c) Paris?

What are the only native land mammals on New Zealand?

True/False – slurping your food in Japan and China is considered acceptable.

In which city will one find the tallest building in Europe, a) Frankfurt b) St Petersburg c) London? Bonus for naming it.

Which US city decided on Wednesday to indefinitely postpone the implementation of a traffic congestion tax despite having prepared all the necessary cameras and equipment? Bonus for saying what the intended purpose of the congestion revenues was to be.

In Moby Dick, what is the name of Captain Ahab’s ship? Bonus for the author.

Who won Oscars for Fiddler on the Roof, Jaws, ET, Star Wars and Schindler’s List?

Which organism has just been discovered on the island of New Caledonia with more DNA than any other living thing, a) Bat b) Fern c) A giant horned turtle?

Which shark species is the second largest fish?

The music video channel MTV, launched in the US on 1st August 1981 – what was the first opening music video? Bonus for saying which Dire Straits hit opened MTV Europe exactly six years later.

Who led The Confederates during the American Civil War, a) Jefferson Davis b) Robert E Lee c) Thomas Jefferson?

An alloy of Iron – Chromium and Nickel are, respectively, the second and third major components of what?

