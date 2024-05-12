BizNews brainteaser: Ian’s Trivialus 12 May 2024

Experience a whirlwind of trivia in this eclectic collection! Dive into the depths of knowledge as you uncover the Swedish city hosting Eurovision’s grand finale, where ABBA once conquered with “Waterloo.” Venture from Latin to English with ease, explore presidential pastimes, and bask in the glitz of Madonna’s historic beach concert. Test your rugby savvy, ponder penguin groupings, and discover the dirty truth about strawberries. With facts spanning film, literature, and nature, prepare for a journey through time and trivia!

Questions

This week saw the finals of the Eurovision contest being held in which Swedish city? Bonus for the name of the Swedish group that won the contest 50 years ago.



In Latin the phrase is cum grano salis; what is it in English?



Which US President once said, "I watch a lot of baseball on the radio", a) Richard Nixon b) George W Bush c) Gerald Ford?

c) Gerald Ford?



Which Queen of Pop gave a free concert to 1.6 million people on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach last weekend?



In which year did the Five Nations Rugby Championship become the Six Nations Championship, a) 1998 b) 2000 c) 2002? Bonus point for naming all six nations.



Where are the headquarters of Encyclopaedia Britannica, a) Edinburgh b) Chicago c) Sydney?



Who is regarded as the first patron saint of France?



China’s leader, Xi Jinping, conducted a five-day visit of Europe this week on a tour with a planned itinerary of those countries which China considers display strategic autonomy and an independent foreign policy (i.e. a willingness to defy America). Which three countries are these? (point for each)



True/False – the collective name for a group of penguins depends on whether they are in the water or out of it.



In the US, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) a non-profit organisation has published a list of fruit and vegetables that carry the most pesticides. Which item is the “dirtiest”, a) Grapes b) Strawberries c) Spinach?



Who wrote Waiting for Godot, a) Anton Chekhov b) Samuel Beckett c) Harold Pinter?



A report from The Economist claims that, compared to the year 2000, the amount of sexual content in top live-action films today has fallen by, a) 15% b) 25% c) 40%?



Who, in the Bible, cut off Samson’s hair to negate his strength?



“As I remember your eyes, were bluer than robin’s eggs” are lyrics from which 1975 Joan Baez song? Bonus for saying who she was referring to with her lyrics.



Which British vehicle was first introduced in 1948 at the Amsterdam Motor Show a) Land Rover b) Morris Minor c) Jaguar MkI?



What country is home to the Ashanti people?



“You talking to me?” is a classic Robert De Niro line from which film? Bonus for the name of the character.



During the war years, Winston Churchill had a pet dog, what breed was it, a) Poodle b) German Shepard c) Bulldog?

c) Bulldog?



Most animals can swim especially if their lives depend upon it. However, which group of animals can't?



What does an anemometer measure a) Air pressure b) Water vapour c) Wind speed?



