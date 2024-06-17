BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 17 June 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

17 June

Without using a calculator, or a pen and paper, what is 16% of 75?

Which golfing major tournament is taking place this weekend? Bonus for the name of the venue.

True/False – the first cuckoo clocks were made in Austria.

What does the expression, All mouth and no trousers, mean?

Which country has resumed whaling after suspending the practice last June. Bonus point for naming all the countries that still practise whaling.

Which country produces the most tobacco, a) USA b) China c) India?

What is a terret?

Cry Freedom (1987) was Richard Attenborough’s film about who, a) Nelson Mandela b) Rudolph Hess

c) Steve Biko?

Last Sunday, President Macron of France dissolved the French Parliament and called a snap election, three years before his presidential term is to end. What prompted this sudden move?

What is Solomon’s Paradox?

What colours are the five Olympic rings?

In the US, which leading newspaper’s bestseller list has been accused of bias?

In military parlance, what was a Pickelhaube?

In Between Days, Just Like Heaven, and Friday I’m in Love are singles by which British rock band?

True/False – it takes 12 years for Saturn to complete its orbit around the sun.

The Colossus of Rhodes was a statue of which Greek god?

Which iconic French singer/songwriter, and sometime actress, known for her melancholic sentimental ballads passed away this week at the age of 80?

Which European nation was the first to import tea from the Far East in the early 17th century?

How many sovereign countries are in mainland South America? Bonus point for naming two-thirds of them, a second bonus for all of them.

What causes nettles to sting?



Read also:

Question 10 – © – Ann Weller