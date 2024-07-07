BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 7 July 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

7 July

What is the name of the hurricane that struck the Caribbean this week?

Which is correct, all right or alright?

In what country is Mount Kilimanjaro?

Thursday’s UK election saw a Labour landslide victory and the worst Conservative defeat in modern history. How many years has it been since a Labour leader of the Opposition became the new PM of Britain, a) 19 years b) 23 years c) 27 years?

Damask, a reversible fabric typically of silk or linen, is originally from which country?

What is a Flemish Giant?

What significant decision did the US Supreme Court (SC) make this week regarding Donald Trump? Bonus for saying how many justices there are on the SC and what the split is in terms of their political leanings.

What sport do the Pittsburgh Steelers play, a) American Football b) Ice Hockey c) Baseball?

This week hundreds of Haredi (ultra-orthodox) Jews protesting in Jerusalem were cleared away by police with water cannons. What is the protest about?

Where is the labyrinth located in the human body? For a bonus, what function does it perform?

The Kid, City Lights and The Gold Rush are all films by which early film star?

Which Roman Emperor allegedly made his horse a senator?

Amazon’s 30th birthday was on Friday this past week. Its focus on establishing an e-commerce empire has paid off, such that today, its share of the American e-commerce market stands at a) 42% b) 53% c) 61%?

France is often compared to which state in the US in terms of size, a) Alaska b) California c) Texas?

Which guitarist replaced Mick Taylor in the Rolling Stones in 1975, a) Bill Wyman b) Ronnie Wood

c) John Mayall?

The youngest player to represent the country in any sport, Bodhana Sivanandan (9) has been picked to represent England in Budapest in September in which sport?

Which Irish playwright and critic said, “If all the economists were laid end to end they’d never reach a conclusion.”?

As we know, the universe is expanding. What is the name for the proportionality in relation between the velocities of remote galaxies and their distances?

What is silviculture?

How many US states share no border with another US state?

