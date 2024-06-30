BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 30 June 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Join us for BizNews’ first investment-focused conference on Thursday, 12 September, in Hermanus, featuring top experts like Frans Cronje, Piet Viljoen, and more. Get insights on electricity and exploiting SA’s gas bounty from new and familiar faces. Register here.

30 June

On Thursday, the first presidential televised debate of 2024 between President Biden and Donald Trump took place which was a bit of a political bombshell for the president. What was unique about this debate?

If you ‘step up to the plate’, which sport would you be playing?

Last week, Frank Duckworth (84), a statistical analyst passed away. What was his claim to fame?

Which French physicist was the first person to win two Nobel prizes? Bonus for the physicist’s original nationality.

Which river possesses purifying qualities in the Hindu faith?

Julian Assange was released this week after agreeing a plea deal with the US. How many years ago did he last enjoy liberty, a) 10 years b) 12 years c) 14 years? Bonus for his website that caused such controversy.

What is the subject matter of Halliwell’s guide, which is updated each year?

What is the capital city of The Bahamas?

Picasso paintings that were displayed in an area restricted to women in a Tasmanian museum were subsequently moved where, to bypass a court ruling forbidding a “ladies-only” section of the museum?

Which well-known bridge is nicknamed “the Coat Hanger”?

Bowhead, Right, Sei and Gray are all species of which mammal?

Which film is well-known for the line, “We’re on a mission from God”?

Which member of the royal family was subjected to the first televised royal wedding?

A Chinese space probe returned to Earth this week. Where had it been?

What does the word subcutaneous mean?

What rank was George Armstrong Custer when he was killed, a) General b) Colonel c) Lieutenant Colonel? Bonus for the name of the battle in which he died.

Kenya this week witnessed violent protests with deaths and injuries to protestors by police attempting to keep the peace. What prompted the riots and, for a bonus, what decision was a direct result of the unrest?

What branch of mathematics is named from the Latin for pebble? Bonus for the person who invented it.

True/False – Herman Melville’s Moby Dick written in 1851 had only sold around 10 000 copies forty years later by the time of his death in 1891.

Which 1973 musical by Stephen Sondheim features the song, Send In the Clowns?

Read also:

Question 10 – © – Pippa Parker