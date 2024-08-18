BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 18 August 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

18 August

What have scientists discovered within the crust of Mars a) Water b) Uranium c) Iron?

What is the name given to rule by the wealthy?

Who wrote The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy?

Last Sunday was the final day of the Paris Olympics. Which country won the most medals? For a bonus, which country won the most gold medals? For an additional bonus, the most successful country in terms of medals won per capita was, a) Jamaica b) New Zealand c) Bahrain?

The sentence “May I have a large container of coffee?” is used as a memory aid for what number?

Which biblical king was the son of David and Bathsheba?

Which film debuted in November 2001 and made stars out of its child actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson?

Which region of Russia did Ukrainian troops invade in the last week?

Who had a hit in 1984 with ’99 Red Balloons’? Bonus for her nationality.

The world record for holding one’s breath underwater is just less than a) 15 minutes b) 20 minutes

c) 25 minutes? Bonus point for the diver’s age (within 10 years).

Billed as “the biggest interview in history” which two people interacted on social media on Monday?

What style of music literally means “new wave” or “new trend” in Portuguese? Bonus for the country of origin.

Which Chinese car maker claimed this week to have an electric battery that can be charged significantly faster than its rivals, a) BYD b) Zeekr c) MG?

The Barbarians is an invitational rugby team made up of various international players. They typically play in a black and white hooped shirt. What colour socks do they wear?

Fought in September 1918, what was the climactic battle of the WWI’s Sinai and Palestine campaign?

Hibernia was the Roman name for which country, a) Spain b) Scotland c) Ireland?

On which celestial body would you expect to find Hell, Julius Caesar, Birmingham, Billy, Ptolemaeus and Archimedes?

How many US states does the Appalachian walking trail traverse a) 8 b) 10 c) 14?

How many hearts does an octopus have, a) 2 b) 3 c) 4?

Which country has the oldest, continuously used flag?

Read also: