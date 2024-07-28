BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 28 July 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

28 July

What word can go before “all”, “cast” and “take”?

Which film has, within six weeks of release, become the highest grossing animated film of all time?

Which Ed Sheeran track is the first song to be streamed three billion times on Spotify?

What is the oldest planet in the solar system?

Last Sunday, President Biden, the 46th president of the US, announced he will not be seeking re-election. How many presidents before him have failed to seek re-election, either by choice or due to unforeseen circumstances, a) 7 b) 10 c) 13?

The Tablet is a journal reflecting the beliefs of which faith?

Which American industrialist and business magnate said, “History is bunk”?

On Friday the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics took place – a unique event in that, instead of it being held within a sporting arena, it took place along a 6km stretch of the River Seine. Which of these sports is not being introduced in the 2024 event, a) Breakdancing b) Darts c) Men’s Artistic Swimming?

In World War II, which RAF raid had the code name of Operation Chastise? Bonus point for the number of the RAF Squadron that carried out the raid.

Who first said: ” Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” was it a) Lao Tzu b) Abraham Lincoln c) Frank Sinatra?

This week, a train in Ascot, Berkshire stopped between stations (causing delays) on account of what on the rails, a) a tortoise b) a baby’s pram c) a crate of beer?

Who was Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002)?

To which animal does the adjective “cervine” relate, a) Sheep b) Deer c) Pig?

Which European country has been stripped of its right to host the next meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers? For a bonus why was this?

Which heavyweight world champion had the nickname of the Brockton Bomber? For a bonus what is unique about his career?

On which river is the Grand Canyon?

What is the name of the successful flip-flop brand from Brazil?

The Sound of Music won Best Picture at the 1966 Academy Awards. It wasn’t until another 37 years before another musical won this award. What was it?

Regarded as one of the founders of modern political philosophy, Thomas Hobbes wrote his best-known book in 1651. What was it, a) Critique of Pure Reason b) Paradise Lost c) Leviathan?

True/False – identical twins have the same fingerprints.

