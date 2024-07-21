BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 21 July 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Join us for BizNews’ first investment-focused conference on Thursday, 12 September, in Hermanus, featuring top experts like Frans Cronje, Piet Viljoen, and more. Get insights on electricity and exploiting SA’s gas bounty from new and familiar faces. Register here.

21 July

Euclid is associated with which branch of mathematics?

At the Republic Convention in Milwaukee this week, who did Donald trump announce as his designated running mate for the November election? For a bonus, what is the name of his 2016 bestselling memoir (and now film) describing his rags-to-riches circumstances?

True/False – French women were banned from wearing long trousers until 1973.

On Friday, a massive worldwide tech failure caused chaos in travel, finance, healthcare, and other industries. The problem stemmed from a software bug from a cyber-security firm sub-contracted to Microsoft. What is the firm’s name?

What is the difference between dinghy and dingy?

Which Scottish writer wrote the novels Rob Roy, Ivanhoe, and Waverley?

On Tuesday, in which Asian city were the bodies of six Vietnamese people, poisoned by cyanide, discovered in a locked luxury hotel room.

Which infamous 5th Century AD conqueror was known as “The Scourge of God”?

Who was the first male tennis player to win 100 ATP tournaments, a) Ivan Lendl b) Jimmy Connors c) John McEnroe?

Tomorrow Island (Russia), and Yesterday Isle (USA), are just over two miles apart, but what is the time difference (to the nearest three hours) between the two places?

The assassination attempt on former President Trump on Saturday last week dominated news stories. In which US state did this incident take place and, for a bonus, what is the name of the failed assassin?

Which Japanese comics derive their name from the kanji characters for “whimsical pictures”?

What were the Matilda, the Cromwell and the Challenger during World War II?

The word rodent comes from the Latin rōdere meaning, a) to scurry b) to burrow c) to gnaw?

On Wednesday more than 1 000 people attended a memorial in the Netherlands to mark the 10th anniversary of which tragic event?

Which French impressionist painter is known for his Water Lilies series of paintings?

Who had a 1972 hit with, The first Time Ever I Saw Your Face? Bonus for the Clint Eastwood film that included the song.

On Thursday, which American comedian, remembered for his one-sided telephone sketches, as well as his regular Saturday-night TV shows of the 1970s, passed away at the age of 94? Bonus for his female co-star in the Saturday shows.

In which film did Peter Sellers say, “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the War Room.”?

What city has the world’s largest natural harbour, a) Halifax (Canada) b) Sydney c) Cork?

Read also:

Question 10 – © – Mel Weaver