Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

9 February

What is Korean pickled cabbage called?

What building material did Frenchman Pierre Carpentier invent in 1853?

Which three countries did President Trump make subject to blanket trade tariffs this week?

Dating from the 19th century, spondulix (or spondulicks) is a slang term for what?

Which Indonesian island is the most populous island in the world?

Who won her first Grammy award for album of the year this week? Bonus for saying what was unusual about the award.

From which song are the following lyrics taken, “I’m never going to dance again, guilty feet have got no rhythm”? Bonus for the artist.

From which language does the word budgerigar come?

Later today, the biggest annual sports event in the US (perhaps the world) will take place. What is it? For a bonus where is it taking place? For two more bonus points, name the two teams that are competing in the event.

What does the word scurryfunge mean, a) To rapidly clean one’s house b) To hunt for mushrooms c) To crawl into the undergrowth?

In Play Misty for Me (1971), Clint Eastwood plays a character named Dave Garver. What was his occupation?

True/False – the Greeks were the first to develop and use geometry as a branch of mathematics.

Which US government agency has had its budget frozen and its administration placed under the aegis of the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio?

The Battle of Lepanto (1571) saw the European alliance, the Holy League, defeat which opponent at sea?

What nationality was motor racing legend Ayrton Senna, a) Argentinian b) Brazilian c) Columbian? Bonus for the Grand Prix where, in 1994, he tragically had an accident that resulted in his death.

Which country this week was accused by President Trump of confiscating land, treating certain classes of people very badly, and of violating their rights?

What nationality was the artist René Magritte?

Which Cornish village claims to be the birthplace of King Arthur?

Which US state has the longest border with Canada?

In which century did Marco Polo first travel to China?

