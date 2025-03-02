Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

2 March

Which monster in Greek mythology had nine heads? (Hydra) The Academy Awards are taking place later today. What film, nominated for best animated feature, was actually

the highest-grossing film globally in 2024? For a single bonus point, name the two musicals that have been

nominated for best picture. True/False – most capital cities in the world begin with the letter “M”. The Stasi was an intelligence organisation in which country? Three men appeared in court this week charged with stealing what unusual work of art from Blenheim Palace in

the early hours of September 14, 2019, a) A silver sceptre b) A toilet c) A statue of Winston Churchill? Who was President of France from 1981 to 1995? The Jordanaires were the regular backing singers for which acclaimed artist? In a bid to mollify President Trump prior to his visit at the White House, UK PM Keir Starmer announced that

defence spending will be increased from 2.3% of GDP to 2.5% by 2027, with a view to raising it thereafter to 3%.

What is being sacrificed in the UK budget to make this possible? What two main ingredients are added to spaghetti to make spaghetti alla carbonara? What is the loudest animal on Earth, a) Sperm Whale b) Lion c) Pistol shrimp? The Federation Cup was launched in 1963 as the world’s premier international competition in women’s tennis.

In 1995, the name was changed to the Fed Cup. This was changed again in September 2020 to what? More than 1 000 UK musicians released a silent album on Tuesday to protest what? Bonus for the album’s title. The Toy Retailers Association in the UK voted what as the toy of the 20 th century a) Barbie b) Lego c) Teddy bear? Sana’a, one of the oldest continuously-inhabited cities in the world, is the capital of which country? Which prominent film actor was found dead together with his wife in their mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico this

week? Two bonus points for the two films for which he received Oscars (the first for Best Actor, the second for

Best Supporting Actor). True/False – Nicolaus Copernicus was the first person to propose that the Earth revolved around the Sun. What disease can the teste fly transmit to humans? Someone described as “struthious” might resemble what creature? What is the world’s most northerly capital? Whose daughters were Goneril and Regan?

