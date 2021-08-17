Debate and conversation around the Covid-19 is, as ever, hotly contested. Two opposing sides seem to have formed – those for and those against. However, it seems that those against are more varied in their views as to why they oppose it. Those with more radical viewpoints would have you believing that government’s are wanting to track you through the shot, while others have genuine health concerns or personal beliefs that bar them from taking the vaccine. However, a growing number of people have began to question not only the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, but it’s efficacy too. Below, BizNews community member Keith Renecle shares his thoughts on the Covid-19 vaccine “We also know that we cannot fully eradicate the virus and that it eventually becomes another virus that we’ve somehow identified, and will end up being endemic in society. Why then do we have this insane narrative pushed on us everyday of “no one is safe until we are all safe?”

By Keith Renecle

As always, I enjoy the debates around these Covid-19 vaccines. but there is always a rational answer to any such debate – and this is to stick to well-established facts.

Fact#1: None of these vaccines have been approved by any world body for safety and even efficacy. People should definitely be told upfront that they only have Emergency Use Approval (EUA) and as such, anyone taking the jab is part of an experiment. The comments about our wonderful, modern “warp speed” technology can’t speed up time, and that is exactly what is needed to prove efficacy and safety.

Fact#2: It is now known that these vaccines do not prevent you from getting infected and becoming ill (with severe Covid in many cases.) Yes, I know that the mainstream narrative is that you may become ill but it should prevent you from dying and/or prevent you from going into ICU. Do your readers understand that once you become ill or diseased with or without the vaccine, you then spread the disease? So, what is the actual difference between spreading the disease if you are vaccinated or not? Okay, so you force vaccination in the workplace, airliners or in any normal place where there are many people together. If you’re sick with the bug you stand a good chance of spreading it – even if you’re vaccinated.

If we extrapolate this logic a little, you have to ask yourself why, in the first place, you actually want to get the jab? Is it to protect yourself from becoming badly ill and/or dying, or is it for you to help out with mass herd immunity to protect the vulnerable? If it is indeed the latter, then basic immunology tells us that our good old built-in immune system has a far greater effect on herd immunity after infection than any vaccine – especially when it comes to mutating variants. I would be willing to bet that the vast majority of us would like a safe and effective vaccine to protect ourselves. All of the advocates for enforced or coerced vaccination are totally convinced that the vaccines work as advertised ad nauseum. If that is true, what is the huge concern over those that are unvaccinated? It seems to me that they are not convinced that these jabs actually work.

We know after even a few months after the outbreak of Covid that it is an age graduated disease. The vast majority under the age of 70 (I’m 71 by the way) are not in great danger of dying from this bug. We also know that we cannot fully eradicate the virus and that it eventually becomes another virus that we’ve somehow identified, and will end up being endemic in society. Why then do we have this insane narrative pushed on us everyday of “no one is safe until we are all safe”?

A very good, rational bunch of essays is on the website of Julius Ruechel here https://www.juliusruechel.com/ especially this very subject of the selfishness of these that do not want these experimental vaccines. He says “It’s not about you, it is about saving lives by building a ring of immunity around the vulnerable to reduce the chance that they get infected.” No, it’s 100% about you because you are the one taking the risk of the vaccine. No, it is not about making a sacrifice to build a ring of immunity around the vulnerable because every single vulnerable individual now has the option of getting the jab.”

This is a very good website for any open-minded reader to read if they really want to be informed. This short excerpt comes from this page https://www.juliusruechel.com/2021/06/washingtons-inoculation-gamble.html and the essay on the “Emperor has no clothes” will show what is driving this madness of crowds.

