TRIBE VIBE: Rob Hersov, Gayton McKenzie, China and Tshwane

In his latest BizNews interview with Alec Hogg, Rob Hersov critiqued the impractical coalition of EFF, ActionSA, and ANC in Tshwane as “ludicrous” and calls for a DA-Patriotic Alliance coalition to drive genuine change. Highlighting Eskom’s progress and DA’s anti-corruption efforts, Hersov argues that meaningful reform depends on uniting effective parties to challenge the ANC’s corrupt practices and restore governance.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

BizNews Reporter

Rob Hersov captivated viewers with his unfiltered takes on South Africa’s political landscape. His fiery commentary, from calling out unlikely coalitions to celebrating Eskom’s progress, has ignited a flurry of positive reactions online. Hersov’s bold perspectives have not only stirred conversation but also drawn widespread praise from the BizNews tribe, making his latest appearance a hot topic of discussion.

The Hersov Praise is undeniable

Many viewers were thrilled to see Hersov back on screen and are clearly captivated by his viewpoints. Their enthusiasm extends to their support for McKenzie as well, with many viewers drawing connections between Hersov’s bold opinions and their own admiration for McKenzie’s leadership.

Great to see our favorite BN guest Rob Hersov @grantbradshaw7907 on YouTube May God bless Rob , I wish there were more powerful business people with he’s gumption to make a difference for good @Gerrardboss-v2g on YouTube Nice to see Rob again. Love him and his output! Thank you1 @corneliacoetz243 on YouTube

Mckenzie’s acclaim is just as loud

This shared excitement underscores the growing resonance of both figures in the current political discourse.

Gayton is an Excellent Mediator @CeciliaAdrio-ek5iq on YouTube

Gayton Mckenzie loves people I’ve met him a couple of times. I’ll vote for him again. @angeloarthur5446 on YouTube

Hersov and McKenzie together?

Imagine minister Rob and minister Gayton in our government. Wow! What a great match. President and deputy President @CherylCollins-i2p on YouTube

Even the South African Trump supporters had a say

An intriguing comparison of Trump with McKenzie and Hersov.

Rob H and Gayton Mac truly are a rare few of the Donald JT’s who we have and absolutely need here making SOuth AFrica great again ….From Cape town – Shalom @roybotha8356 on YouTube

Hersov’s Mckenzie praise sparks debate

As Hersov’s enthusiastic praise for McKenzie ignites discussion, some viewers expressed scepticism about McKenzie’s political alliances and trustworthiness, reflecting broader concerns about the DA’s foreign connections.

The love Rob has for Gayton is unbelievable. I find it hard to trust Gayton. He’s an ANC darling and just look at Joburg. Mashaba will forever be on the learning curve because he’s spineless. @lordwickphophi6998 on Youtube

Concerns surface over the DA’s China connections

The road was paid for, not completed. They created work,,,,only for the Chinese. PLEASE WAKE UP You guys have not remembered what China did in Botswana and Zambia, road building between Gabs and Francistown, Chimbisi metals in Zambia. Wake up SA @user-vm4zm2qn7v on YouTube

Read also: