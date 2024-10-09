TRIBE VIBE: Overwhelming support for SAPS Whistleblower Patricia Morgan-Mashale

In a moving outpouring of support, comments from the BizNews tribe on a recent interview with SAPS whistleblower Patricia Morgan-Mashale highlight her courage in the face of danger. Commenters express prayers for her safety, admiration for her bravery, and frustration with the corruption she is exposing in South Africa. Many call for civil society to rally behind her, while invoking higher powers for protection, underscoring the gravity of her situation. The widespread support signals not only solidarity but also outrage at the risks she faces for standing up for justice.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

BizNews Reporter

Community support for Patricia Morgan-Mashale

Read also: