TRIBE VIBE – Changing views on Herman Mashaba

Herman Mashaba, founder of ActionSA and former Johannesburg mayor, has faced growing criticism following his recent interview on BizNews. Once viewed as a political figure capable of driving change, Mashaba’s support seems to be dwindling, with many pointing to his recent actions and direction within the party.

BizNews Reporter

Betrayal of the Mission

One of the most stinging criticisms comes from former supporters like @rdo1824, who express deep disappointment, stating:

“I had thought the DA was at fault for not being able to accommodate him and his persona. He has failed his country, his party, and the initial mission of ActionSA.” This comment reflects a shift in perception, where Mashaba is no longer seen as a champion for a better South Africa, but as someone who has drifted from his initial ideals. The comment suggests disillusionment with his leadership, once lauded for its promise of real change.

Personal Ambitions Over Public Service

Another commenter, @hiltoncastleguesthouse, dubs Mashaba –

“the greatest Pinocchio of all time,” accusing him of being “desperate to cling to relevance” at the cost of betraying those who once trusted him. The accusations of dishonesty and shifting political alliances—”SAs biggest political chameleon”

– echo growing concerns about Mashaba’s commitment to South Africa’s needs. Many feel his political moves are now driven by personal gain rather than the country’s progress.

Doom for ActionSA?

The future of ActionSA, the political party Mashaba founded, also seems bleak in the eyes of some. @Trekwithmatt asserts that the party is doomed to failure, predicting that:

“ActionSA is toast come 2026.”

The sentiment is that voters have already started distancing themselves from Mashaba’s vision, citing poor results in recent elections and projecting further collapse in upcoming municipal elections.

Disillusionment with Politicians

Perhaps the most powerful commentary comes from @emainon7656, who challenges the very role of politicians in South Africa. They argue:

“The reality is that we don’t need politicians.”

The view expresses a growing frustration among South Africans, many of whom feel politicians are more concerned with personal battles and financial gain than with representing the needs of the people who elect them. This criticism isn’t solely aimed at Mashaba but reflects a broader dissatisfaction with the political landscape.

One particular comment stood out, praising BizNews for their balanced journalistic approach and highlighting a personal journey of disappointment with Mashaba’s leadership.

A Platform for Fair Debate

“Kudos to BizNews for hearing both sides of the story, and giving the audience a choice,” begins one commenter, who appreciates the platform’s ability to host open and honest discussions. “I love the BizNews style of interview, where the interviewed person is given a fair chance to either hang themselves with their own words, or win the audience over.”

This reflects a sentiment shared by many who value unbiased journalism, where viewers are allowed to form their own judgments. In a political landscape often fraught with biased narratives, such approaches offer a refreshing opportunity for the public to hear directly from their leaders.

Broken Trust in Mashaba

However, despite the fair chance provided, the commenter’s stance on Mashaba is clear:

“Trust is like glass. Once it is broken, it is very hard to fix it.”

The analogy of trust being as fragile as glass resonates deeply. It speaks to the broader theme of political accountability, where voters invest hope and faith in their leaders, only to find it shattered when expectations aren’t met. In the world of politics, once trust is fractured, regaining it is a monumental challenge.

