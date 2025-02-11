TRIBE VIBE: South Africa’s ‘lowest of the low’ moment?

In the latest episode of the Sunday Show on BizNews, Neil de Beer offered a stark assessment of contemporary South Africa, touching upon the fraught intersection of race relations, international politics, and domestic governance. In the wake of Donald Trump’s offer of refugee status to Afrikaner farmers – a decision triggered by what De Beer describes as a “litany of small detonations” – the interview explored the deep-seated anxieties and simmering tensions within the country. This isn’t just another political commentary; it’s a reflection of a nation grappling with the weight of its history and the uncertainty of its future. This Tribe Vibe steps into the digital echo chamber, here is what the BizNews community had to say about De Beer’s interview with Chris Steyn.

Is the current government the real problem?

Commenters emphasise that the issues in SA will not be resolved by implementing race laws.

“As a white South African I’m going nowhere. Race laws are pathetic for all race groups. We actually don’t have a race problem. We have an anc communist problem.” – @Speed-shooter on YouTube

Some commenters make it clear that they stand for a racially unified South Africa.

“I am black African, but I hate racism against my white brothers in SA. We are proud of you, be strong brothers. And you’re welcomed in 🇺🇸” – @lionelkitio1450 on YouTube “As an Afrikaner, and a minority in this country, I can attest to the fact that most black people do not mean us any harm and just want to live their lives. And the polls show that. Its only a small and loud radical group that is cheering for EWC.” – @Hannodb1961 on YouTube “Im black South African and agree with you that this is also your land and does not belong to ANC but all South Africans.” – @lydiaramafoko8745 on YouTube

Some state how they feel about the ANC and the DA.

“Just when I thought Ramaphosa and the ANC couldn’t get any worse, now this!” – @Jesuslovesme137 on YouTube “I will never vote for the DA ever again, you got me Mr de Beer” – @louisawentink on YouTube “Our leader is a loser. What a sad, sad day.” – @EugeneVanZyl-b4y on YouTube

Praise for De Beer.

Our viewers express their gratitude for Neil De Beer’s honest and powerful insights.

“Thank you, Mr De Beer. Your heartfelt dedication to our country is inspiring. May God bless you and your family.” – @lukaszp2901 on YouTube “This one of the most moving conversations I have ever heard. Believable, real, authentic. A snapshot of the quality of people we have. God bless you bid.” @gerardmetzer3389 on YouTube “I’m fortunate to have stubbled across this platform. Situations are so similar around the world, greed is definitely international and colorless. I have subscribed and look forward to more postings. The best to you all from Boston” – @williamcooke21 on YouTube “South Africa and its citizens can only thank you Chris and Neil for the platform you have given to the people. Deep gratitude” – @teresavandermerwe9454 on YouTube

