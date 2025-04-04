Key topics:

By Marcel Nel

This document is a direct, uncensored look at what it means to be an Afrikaner in post-apartheid South Africa. It draws from a Q&A between myself and Grok AI, where I was asked to explain the deeper realities of corruption, race-based law, cultural suppression, and the forgotten minority – Afrikaners.

My answers reflect a lived experience of retrenchment, exclusion, double standards in law, and a government that has institutionalized discrimination through policy. It also reflects a call to build — not destroy — and a desire for truth, merit, and equal treatment under the law.

1. On Corruption in NGOs and Public Institutions

– SA has over 280,000 registered NGOs.

– The majority fail to submit proper audits.

– Just 10% handling R1M/year = R25+ billion in unchecked funds.

– Cadre-linked NGOs often used as corruption pipelines.

– Humanitarian, education, and health sectors are most exploited.

– SASSA’s fraud ties into this same network of systemic looting.

2. On BEE and Cadre Deployment

– BEE has become a tool of elite enrichment, not upliftment.

– Denied jobs explicitly because I’m white.

– Over 140 race-based laws block Afrikaners from the economy.

– Constitutional Court and SAHRC fail to apply the law equally.

– BEE is no longer reformable in its current form — true equity needs class-based redress.

3. On Racial Tensions and Modern-Day Racism

– Modern racism against Afrikaners is real and state-sanctioned.

– Farm murders are more than random crime — political incitement and brutality are key factors.

– Personally know families affected by these attacks.

– Media and government downplay the racial element.

4. On the Afrikaner Experience Since 1994

– Afrikaners have moved from political dominance to economic exclusion.

– Vilification of Afrikaans language and culture.

– Afrikaners are still willing to build but face daily discrimination.

– Younger Afrikaners are punished for a past they didn’t create.

5. On the ‘Sick System’ and the Bigger Picture

– Key issues: Institutional corruption, race-based law, cadre deployment, failing education.

– Afrikaners face economic exclusion, scapegoating, and cultural erasure.

– Path forward includes scrapping race-based laws, restoring meritocracy, and enforcing equal rights.

6. On Trump’s Executive Order and International Attention

– Trump’s EO gave global attention to ignored Afrikaner struggles.

– Backlash showed embedded anti-white sentiment in SA.

– International pressure helps validate truth and push for accountability.

– Global support is welcome if it’s grounded in truth, not ideology.

Closing Statement

We don’t want special treatment.

We want fairness.

We want truth.

We want the right to exist, work, build, and live in South Africa without being demonized for our heritage.



This document is not just a testimony. It’s a call to action — for equal rights, equal opportunity, and a shared South African future free of ideological rot.

