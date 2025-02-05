Corné Mulder – SA’s political gamble: GNU tensions, EWC fallout, and Trump’s global influence

South Africa stands at a political crossroads as tensions within the government of national unity (GNU) escalate, the debate over Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC) intensifies, and global pressure mounts from a potential second Trump presidency. In a recent BizNews interview, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) parliamentary leader Corné Mulder shared insights on how these factors could shape the country’s future, warning of potential instability if coalition partners fail to address critical concerns.

The South African political landscape is shifting, and the upcoming Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leadership election on February 22 could prove to be a turning point. International investors are taking notice, as are members of South Africa’s political elite, speculating on how the results could reshape the government of national unity (GNU).

During a recent BizNews interview, FF Plus parliamentary leader Corné Mulder discussed the party’s internal election and the broader implications it could have for South Africa’s fragile coalition government. While Mulder has not yet confirmed whether he will run for leadership, the election is expected to trigger significant political ripples—especially if the new leader pushes to exit the GNU.

The uncertainty surrounding the Government of National Unity

The GNU, formed as a broad coalition to stabilize governance, is facing growing internal resistance. Critics argue that rather than fostering unity, the arrangement has allowed the African National Congress (ANC) to maintain unchecked power.

Mulder highlighted the tension within the coalition, citing key policy moves that have alienated smaller parties. The ANC’s unilateral approach in pushing through controversial legislation—including the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill and the Expropriation Bill—has left GNU partners questioning their role. “The ANC is going on as if it is still in full power all by themselves,” Mulder remarked. “They are just continuing with their own policies.”

The DA, the second-largest party in the coalition, has also expressed frustration. DA leader John Steenhuisen recently called for a “reset” within the GNU, warning that continued strong-arm tactics from the ANC could fracture the coalition entirely.

International scrutiny: The Trump factor

Adding to the complexity, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s anticipated return to office has intensified global focus on South Africa’s political decisions. Mulder pointed out that Trump’s approach to international relations is likely to challenge South Africa’s current foreign policy, particularly its affiliations with BRICS nations and its stance on issues such as Israel and Iran.

“The ANC has positioned itself with rogue states while expecting investment and support from the United States,” Mulder noted. “Trump is not someone who makes empty threats—if he says he’s going to do something, he does it.” This suggests that South Africa’s economic ties with the U.S. could be at risk if its foreign policy remains unchanged.

Trump’s presidency could also impact investor confidence, with speculation that he may impose economic penalties on nations aligning with adversaries of the U.S. Given South Africa’s growing relationship with countries such as Russia and China, this could have significant consequences for trade, foreign aid, and diplomatic relations.

FF Plus leadership: A deciding factor?

If the new FF Plus leader adopts a more hardline stance against the GNU, the party’s exit from the coalition could trigger a political domino effect. The Democratic Alliance (DA), already under pressure from its base to reassess its role in the GNU, could follow suit. This could collapse the coalition and plunge South Africa into further political uncertainty.

While Mulder remains cautious about his own leadership ambitions, he acknowledges the stakes are high. “If the ANC’s approach is going to continue as is, then the parties within the GNU must ask themselves: are we being strung along, or do we truly make a difference?”

With just weeks to go before the FF Plus election, South Africa’s political future hangs in the balance. If a leadership shift sparks a realignment within the GNU, the country could face either a fresh political crisis—or an opportunity to redefine its governance in a way that prioritizes genuine coalition cooperation.

