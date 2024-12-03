Mahindra XUV3X0 1.2T AX7L AT: A compact SUV that knows its audience

Enjoy a deep dive into what makes the Mahindra XUV3X0 worth your consideration, and where it could improve.

By Asime Nyide

When I borrowed my friend’s Mahindra XUV3X0 1.2T AX7L AT for a week, I wasn’t expecting to come out of the experience with such strong opinions. But after navigating Johannesburg’s chaotic streets, tackling the highways, and living with this compact SUV day-to-day, it proved to be much more than just a “value-for-money” option. This car does a lot—and it does most of it well.

Here’s a deep dive into what makes the Mahindra XUV3X0 worth your consideration, and where it could improve, all from the perspective of someone who had to live with it for a week in the real world.

Performance: Turbocharged confidence

Under the hood is a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine delivering 88 kW and a punchy 239 Nm of torque. If you’re a numbers person, that torque figure outpaces many of its competitors, and it shows on the road. Whether I was dodging taxis in rush-hour Joburg traffic or zipping onto the highway, the XUV3X0 felt responsive and willing. Turbo lag is minimal, making city driving surprisingly smooth.

The six-speed automatic gearbox is more of a steady companion than a thrill-seeker. It doesn’t rush, and it doesn’t disappoint either. It shifts smoothly and predictably, which is exactly what you want in Joburg’s stop-and-go traffic. Over the week, I averaged 7.5 L/100 km—slightly higher than the claimed 6.5 L/100 km, but fair given my heavy foot and city-heavy route.

Safety first: The showstopper

Here’s where the XUV3X0 blows its competition out of the water: safety. This compact SUV has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, making it a standout in its segment. The AX7L trim brings Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and forward-collision warnings to the table, features usually found in vehicles costing significantly more.

In the chaos of Johannesburg’s streets—where lanes are a suggestion and sudden stops are a given—the safety tech felt like an extra set of eyes on the road. The 360-degree camera was especially useful for parking in tight spaces, while the blind-spot monitoring proved invaluable during lane changes on the highway. If you value safety, especially for family trips or long commutes, this car delivers peace of mind.

Handling Joburg’s roads: A mixed bag

The suspension setup in the XUV3X0 is tuned for comfort, soaking up most potholes and bumps with ease. On smooth highways, the ride is steady and composed, even at higher speeds. However, when the roads got extra rough—looking at you, inner-city side streets—it struggled a bit to keep things perfectly smooth, though it never felt jarring.

Steering is light and responsive, making the car easy to maneuver in tight spots. However, taller drivers might find the lack of steering reach adjustment an oversight, especially during longer journeys where finding the perfect position becomes more critical.

Tech and features: Plenty to write home about

Here’s where Mahindra pulls out all the stops. The flagship AX7L AT is brimming with features:

A panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (though these can be hit-and-miss with connectivity).

Safety tech is class-leading, with Level 2 ADAS. This includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and emergency braking.

The not-so-great bits

No car is perfect, and the XUV30X has its quirks. Boot space is limited to 259 litres, which is smaller than competitors like the Hyundai Venue or Tata Nexon. If you’re planning frequent road trips with a family of four, you might need a roof box. Additionally, the ergonomics are a mixed bag: the steering wheel lacks reach adjustment, and the narrow footwell might bother taller drivers.

Price and value

Starting at R254,999 and maxing out at R404,999 for the AX7L AT, the XUV3X0 offers exceptional value. For perspective, competitors with similar features tend to creep closer to the R450,000 mark. Add in Mahindra’s 5-year/100,000 km warranty, and you’ve got a package that doesn’t just look good on paper—it makes financial sense too.

Verdict: Who should buy it?

The Mahindra XUV300 1.2T AX7L AT is a car that thrives on balance. It offers safety, tech, and comfort that punch well above its weight, making it a great choice for families, urban commuters, and even first-time SUV buyers. Its flaws—limited boot space and a slightly firm ride on bad roads—are worth noting but don’t overshadow the overall package.

Spending a week with this car was a lesson in surprise: it impressed me with its practicality, charmed me with its comfort, and left me wondering why it doesn’t get more attention. For anyone in the market for a compact SUV that works as hard as you do, the XUV3X0 is worth serious consideration. If nothing else, it’s proof that Mahindra is no longer just a rugged bakkie brand—it’s a contender.

