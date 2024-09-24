Exploring Elephant Point with the VW Touareg

A three-day road trip in the newly facelifted Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 TDI led to an unforgettable stay at Nambu Kruger Lodge. Combining luxury and adventure, the journey featured scenic drives, intimate wildlife encounters, and serene dining experiences amidst South Africa’s wilderness.

By Miles Downard

Our three-day journey to Nambu Kruger Lodge at Elephant Point began with the exciting prospect of a scenic drive from Johannesburg in the newly facelifted Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 TDI. The comfortable and spacious SUV made the 5-hour journey a breeze. With its powerful 3.0-litre V6 engine, the Touareg combines smooth performance with impressive fuel efficiency—ideal for a road trip. The interior is equally remarkable, featuring premium leather seating, a state-of-the-art infotainment system, and a panoramic sunroof, giving us stunning views of the changing landscape. The advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, gave us added peace of mind as we made our way to the heart of South Africa’s wilderness.

Upon arrival at Nambu Kruger Lodge, we were immediately captivated by the serene beauty of Elephant Point. Nestled along the Sabie River, overlooking Kruger National Park, the lodge offers a luxurious, intimate safari experience. This big five wildlife estate is conveniently located 6km from the Paul Kruger Gate, 26km from Skukuza Airport, or a 5 hour drive from Johannesburg. Boasting 21 private lodges, ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, all with breathtaking views of the surrounding bush, Elephant Point is a wonderful holiday destination for a romantic couples getaway or for family and friends.

Our first evening set the tone for what would be an unforgettable stay. We were treated to a private dinner by a talented chef who prepared a delectable three-course meal right in the comfort of our lodge, all while we soaked in the tranquil sounds of the African bush. Aside from the private chef experience, guests at Elephant Point as also able to arrange a mobile spa service, nature walks within the estate and excursions into Kruger National Park.

The second day was dedicated to just that, exploring the iconic Kruger National Park. A morning game drive allowed us to witness the majestic wildlife, from elephants to lions, in their natural habitat. The knowledgeable guide added a layer of insight that made the experience even more enriching. After the drive, we returned to Elephant Point for a leisurely breakfast on the deck of the lodge’s restaurant, offering panoramic views of the river and the surrounding wilderness.

That evening, before dinner we, sat on the viewing deck at a neighbouring lodge enjoying a glass of wine while watching hippos bathing on the rocks below. The experience was a true reminder of the wonders of South Africa. Later we were treated to a traditional boma dinner at the lodge’s open-air dining area. With the Sabie River flowing gently in the background and a starlit sky overhead, it was a magical way to end the day. The flickering fire, delicious local cuisine, and the sound of nocturnal wildlife created an atmosphere that was both serene and unforgettable.

Our brief yet remarkable trip to Nambu Kruger Lodge reminded us of the perfect balance between adventure and luxury that South Africa has to offer. With the Volkswagen Touareg as our trusty companion, the journey to Elephant Point was as memorable as the destination itself.

