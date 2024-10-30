Investor insights with Piet Viljoen, Evan Walker, Anthony Ginsberg and Jason Welz

In a series of insightful interviews with BizNews, leading experts Piet Viljoen, Evan Walker, Anthony Ginsberg, and Jason Welz shared their perspectives on current market trends, investment strategies, and the evolving landscape of traditional and digital assets.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Listen here – Piet Viljoen

Listen here – Evan Walker

Listen here – Anthony Ginsberg

Listen here – Jason Welz

By BizNews reporter

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Piet Viljoen on the competition commission and Its impact on SA markets

Value investor Piet Viljoen discussed the South African Competition Commission’s impact on the country’s market dynamics. He highlighted how regulatory actions and investigations create both challenges and opportunities for investors, particularly in sectors prone to monopolistic practices. Viljoen stressed the importance of closely following regulatory changes, as they can significantly alter a company’s competitive landscape and future profitability. For Viljoen, the actions of the Competition Commission underscore the need for vigilance and adaptability when investing in regulated industries.

Evan Walker on the struggles of the retail sector

Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management, weighed in on the current challenges facing the retail sector. Rising costs, inflationary pressures, and changing consumer behaviors have intensified the strain on retail companies, which must adapt to remain competitive. Walker noted that retailers with strong pricing power and well-managed inventory are better positioned to weather these pressures, while those relying on aggressive discounting might face greater margin erosion. He recommended focusing on resilient companies within the sector that can effectively manage rising costs and meet evolving customer expectations.

Anthony Ginsberg on Alphabet and the dominance of big tech

Anthony Ginsberg, tech investment specialist at GinsGlobal Index Funds, shared his perspective on Alphabet and other Big Tech giants, highlighting their critical role in driving innovation and growth. Ginsberg underscored that despite regulatory scrutiny, companies like Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple remain industry leaders due to their scale, data assets, and commitment to technological advancements, such as AI and cloud computing. He noted that these companies, particularly through their robust cloud divisions, continue to deliver value even in volatile markets, making them attractive long-term investments.

Jason Welz on Bitcoin’s surge and dollar-cost averaging strategy

Jason Welz, head of crypto at Jaltech, provided insights into Bitcoin’s recent surge, cautioning investors about its volatility. Welz advised against investing more than one can afford to lose and recommended a dollar-cost averaging strategy, which involves spreading investments over time to mitigate the impact of market swings. He attributed Bitcoin’s rally to several factors, including new Bitcoin ETFs, endorsements from prominent figures, and macroeconomic conditions that drive investors toward “hard assets” like Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. Welz suggested that Bitcoin, while speculative, has strong long-term potential when approached with caution.

Read also