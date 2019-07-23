The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Mauritius leaks – how the rich and Bob Geldof pay low taxes
There are 200,000 confidential records from early 1997 to 2017 from law firm Conyers Dill & Pearman, a Bermuda-based offshore law firm with an office in Mauritius on the USB stick given to the ICIJ by a whistle blower.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.