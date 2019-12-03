The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Fail fast, succeed later is a myth – The Wall Street Journal
Part of the folklore about successful entrepreneurs is that they succeeded because they first failed. “Fail fast,” entrepreneurs are often told, and you’ll learn valuable lessons that will help you in your next venture.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.