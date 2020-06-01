The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
How world sees SA: Criminal gangs add booze, cigarettes to drugs inventory
When Covid-19 containment brought South Africa to a standstill at the end of March, a story emerged on US television that hardened gangsters were using their networks to distribute food parcels to the needy.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.