Level 3 lockdown: Alcohol sales Mon-Thurs, hot food and no comment on ciggies as 8 million workers return

The National Coronavirus Command Council gave more details this afternoon about the level 3 restrictions that will be in place from 1 June. It includes alcohol sales from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm and exercise will be permitted from 6am to 6pm. Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africa has managed to flatten the curve of infections, but figures were still rising and the peak is “on the horizon”. She said there is the risk of a massive increase in infections as the country moves to less restrictions on their movements. Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said in level 3 an estimated 8 million workers can return to the workplace as the core of the economy opens up. He said level 3 of the lockdown is a more sustainable level. Mrs Dlamini-Zuma was also asked by journalists about the court case against the government on its policy to ban tobacco sales. – Linda van Tilburg

