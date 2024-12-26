Best of 2024: Richard Wilkinson, School Capture and PHSG

Discover the most compelling insights and investigations into School Capture from the past year, as featured on BizNews.com. This exclusive compilation brings together hard-hitting analysis and thought-provoking articles that reveal the challenges and stakes in education reform. A must-read for anyone invested in the future of learning and equity.

BizNews Reporter

Gauteng Education Department mishandles yet another “racism” debacle

A Pretoria High School for Girls student faced a disciplinary hearing and suspension for alleged inappropriate opinions expressed in a WhatsApp group. The suspension letter lacks specifics and does not cite clear misconduct. This case raises concerns about freedom of expression and due process, echoing past mishandled racism allegations in South African schools.

The situation at Pretoria High School for Girls has sparked significant controversy and debate following the suspension of twelve white Matric students over alleged misconduct tied to a WhatsApp group conversation. The suspensions were issued without clear details or adherence to procedural fairness, leading to concerns about the transparency and legality of the disciplinary process. The WhatsApp conversation, which revolved around perceived inconsistencies in the application of school rules and broader issues of racial discrimination in South Africa, has been portrayed as racist by some. However, many argue that the comments made reflect legitimate concerns rather than prejudiced views. The controversy has intensified with allegations of racial bias, and the Gauteng Education Department’s handling of the situation has been criticized as heavy-handed and politically motivated, leading to further division and unrest within the school community.

Lesufi’s ‘diversity and transformation’ consultants arrive at PHSG

The phenomenon of “School Capture” unfolds in three phases. Initially, incidents of “racism” are publicized on social media, causing a media frenzy and institutional panic. The second phase involves dubious investigations into these allegations, often leading to the labelling of the school as “racist.” In the final phase, diversity consultants are hired to implement costly and controversial anti-racism programs, often resulting in fractured communities and disrupted learning environments.

Keeping it in perspective: Pretoria High School for Girls racism scandal

In this reflection on perspective, Terrence Corrigan examined a viral photo of an exaggeratedly large puff adder, emphasizing how perception can distort reality. This metaphor extends to the recent racism scandal at Pretoria High School for Girls, where allegations and media frenzy overshadow a nuanced truth. By comparing the snake’s misleading size to the controversy’s inflated significance, the piece argues for a balanced view on issues, avoiding undue sensationalism.

Protecting students: The political circus at PHSG

At Pretoria High School for Girls, twelve matrics faced intense scrutiny over alleged racism, with their case becoming a political spectacle. Despite being found not guilty, the Gauteng Department of Education plans another investigation. This controversy highlights the need to protect children from becoming pawns in political battles. Schools and parents must shield students from such public ordeals, prioritizing their well-being over political agendas.

Micro-aggression uproar at PHSG: Critical Race Theory ideology challenged

In response to a racial controversy at Pretoria High School for Girls, the Gauteng Department of Education suspended twelve students for allegedly making racially charged statements. Though exonerated by the school’s disciplinary process, the GDE initiated an independent investigation into a possible culture of racism at the school. This incident highlights concerns over the endorsement of “micro-aggressions” and the influence of Critical Race Theory, which critics argue fosters unnecessary conflict and victimhood. This article was first published by PolticsWeb.

Gauteng Education Department: Deceit, delusion and dishonesty

Three weeks after Pretoria High School for Girls cleared twelve students of racism charges, the spotlight turns to the Gauteng Department of Education’s troubling handling of the case. The department’s procedural failures, civil rights violations, and questionable actions have raised serious concerns about its professionalism, political impartiality, and integrity. The ongoing suspensions, unsubstantiated investigations, and dissemination of misinformation highlight a broader pattern of misconduct that undermines trust in the department’s leadership.

Another klap for Lesufi over Pretoria Girls as Mbeki weighs in

​Former President Thabo Mbeki, alongside Professor Angina Parekh and Dr. Philani Mthembu, issued a sharp critique of the Gauteng government’s handling of a racism scandal at Pretoria High School for Girls. In a detailed letter to Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Education MEC Matome Chiloane, Mbeki condemned the suspension of twelve white students and the school principal, arguing that actions were taken without proper investigation. His remarks highlight serious concerns about the Gauteng Department of Education’s management and accountability. This article was first published on School Capture.

Calls grow for reinstatement of suspended Pretoria Girls’ principal

The suspension of Mrs. Erasmus, principal of Pretoria High School for Girls, sparked controversy. Although her suspension ended on October 27, 2024, officials argue she needs an official release to return. Despite accusations of fostering a “culture of racism,” evidence remains lacking. Staff, parents, and community members now push for her reinstatement, with some suggesting legal action. The situation underscores tensions over educational governance, free speech, and accountability in Gauteng. This article was first published on School Capture.

The missing investigative report at Pretoria High School for Girls

A media circus unfolded at Pretoria High School for Girls when Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane released a flawed and incomplete report alleging racism. Conducted by a controversial investigator tied to the department, the inquiry veered into baseless claims and governance issues, ignoring due process and transparency. Amidst dubious accusations and legal battles, a network of activists and lawyers fights to protect the school, symbolizing the broader battle for quality education in Gauteng.