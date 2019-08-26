Erasmus names a strong World Cup Springbok squad

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus was probably thinking that his well-laid preparations for the World Cup were coming together nicely ahead of the squad announcement. And then two players managed to inject some controversy. On Saturday, Aphiwe Dyantyi confirmed his urine sample taken at a Springbok training camp had returned a positive result. He denied ever taking a banned substance whether intentional or negligently. The results of a test on his B sample will be known by Friday. It’s unlikely Dyantyi would have been in the World Cup squad given his prolonged absence from the Boks through injury. Then, just two hours before the squad announcement, a storm erupted around Eben Etzebeth after he was accused of having assaulted and pointed a firearm at a homeless man outside a Langebaan pub. Etzebeth quickly and vehemently denied the accusations on social media. SA Rugby issued a statement saying Etzebeth had spoken to officials about the incident in which he denied “any physical or racial abuse”. The police are now investigating the allegations. SA Rugby says “unless the police authorities require our reconsideration”, Etzebeth remains part of the squad. Away from these unexpected dramas, Erasmus’s World Cup squad contains no surprises. Most rugby journalists this morning accurately predicted the team, which was made up of the 32 players in the Bok training camp, with the exception of Toulouse loose forward Ryno Elstadt who was the unfortunate player to be pruned to meet the World Cup requirement of 31 players. – David O’Sullivan

A Springbok blend led by Siya Kolisi and combining youth with gnarled experience was on Monday confirmed to launch South Africa’s seventh assault on the Rugby World Cup title.

The team departs for Japan on Friday.

The squad named by Mr Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, features three players attending their third Rugby World Cup – Frans Steyn, Tendai Mtawarira and Francois Louw – and 12 players making their second expedition, providing a spine of experience.

Fourteen of the squad made their Test debut since the last tournament in 2015, while six of those have been capped in the past two seasons since Rassie Erasmus, director of rugby, took over the team’s coaching duties. The half dozen are Herschel Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi, Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman.

There are five players with more than 50 caps – Eben Etzebeth, Willie le Roux, Louw, Steyn and Mtawarira – the latter being the most experienced played in the squad with 110 caps.

“I am very happy with the squad we have been able to select” said Erasmus.

“We have been developing this squad since the start of last season and in the 31 we have a good balance of established experience and some exciting youth.

“We set out with the goal of growing the depth of the squad and I am confident that any of this 31 can step into a play-off match at the Rugby World Cup and deliver an outstanding performance.”

The Springboks have given opportunities to 60 players in 18 Tests in the past two years to arrive at their 2019 combination.

All 31 – apart from Kolisi who only returned from injury nine days ago – appeared at some point in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship-winning campaign.

The squad is split between 14 backs and 17 forwards and only seven have fewer than 10 caps – Lukhanyo Am, Warrick Gelant, Jantjies, Kolbe, Nkosi and Smith.

“We’ve been working towards this moment for the best part of two years and we’ve been lucky in achieving most of our goals this season,” said Erasmus.

“We’ve been able to give everyone in the squad some good game time as well as develop combinations with squad rotation and not lose momentum as we go to the World Cup.

“But the results and performances up to now will mean nothing once we are in Japan. It is a case of back to square one; putting in the work on the training field and in the planning sessions to build on what we have achieved.”

The Springboks open their Rugby World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday, 21 September before further Pool B matches against Namibia (28 September), Italy (4 October) and Canada (8 October).

It will be the first time the Springboks have met Namibia since 2011 and the first meeting with Canada since 2000. The Springboks have beaten Italy 13 times in 14 meetings and, after a long period of New Zealand dominance have restored some balance in the past four meetings – none of which was decided by more than two points.

“We have planned and trained to be competitive at the Rugby World Cup and the work we have done and the performances to date this year have put us into a good space,” said Erasmus.

“Rugby World Cups are usually decided by small margins – a foot in touch here or a referee’s call there – but we have a very good squad that has grown into a tight unit over the past few months and we have definitely grown stronger together.

“I’m sure I speak for the squad when I say we can’t wait for the games to begin.”

The top two teams from the Springboks’ Pool will face quarter-finals against the top two teams from Pool A featuring Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Russia and Samoa.

The Springboks will play a final warm-up match against Japan on Friday, 6 September in Kumagaya.

The Springbok squad is (in alphabetical order):

PLAYER POSITION FRANCHISE/CLUB CAPS POINTS *Lukhanyo Am Centre Cell C Sharks 8 5 (1t) Schalk Brits Hooker Vodacom Bulls 13 5 (1t) Damian de Allende Centre DHL Stormers 39 20 (4t) Lood de Jager Lock Vodacom Bulls 40 25 (5t) *Faf de Klerk Scrumhalf Sale Sharks, England 24 15 (3t) Pieter-Steph du Toit Looseforward DHL Stormers 49 20 (4t) Eben Etzebeth Lock DHL Stormers 78 15 (3t) *Warrick Gelant Fullback Vodacom Bulls 7 5 (1t) *Elton Jantjies Flyhalf Emirates Lions 35 253 (2t, 48c, 49p) *Herschel Jantjies Scrumhalf DHL Stormers 3 15 (3t) *Steven Kitshoff Prop DHL Stormers 39 5 (1t) *Vincent Koch Prop Saracens, England 15 0 *Cheslin Kolbe Wing Toulouse, France 9 15 (3t) Siya Kolisi (captain) Looseforward DHL Stormers 42 25 (5t) Jesse Kriel Centre Vodacom Bulls 44 60 (12t) Willie le Roux Fullback Wasps, England 55 60 (12t) Francois Louw Looseforward Bath, England 68 45 (9t) Frans Malherbe Prop DHL Stormers 31 0 *Makazole Mapimpi Wing Cell C Sharks 7 25 (5t) *Malcolm Marx Hooker Emirates Lions 26 20 (4t) *Bongi Mbonambi Hooker DHL Stormers 29 20 (4t) *Franco Mostert Lock Gloucester, England 31 5 (1t) Tendai Mtawarira Prop Cell C Sharks 110 10 (2t) *Sbu Nkosi Wing Cell C Sharks 8 35 (7t) Trevor Nyakane Prop Vodacom Bulls 40 5 (1t) Handré Pollard Flyhalf Vodacom Bulls 41 381 (6t, 63c, 72p, 3d) *Cobus Reinach Scrumhalf Northampton, England 12 15 (3t) *Kwagga Smith Looseforward Emirates Lions 4 0 *RG Snyman Lock Vodacom Bulls 15 0 Frans Steyn Utility back Montpellier, France 60 132 (10t, 5c, 21p, 3d) Duane Vermeulen Looseforward Vodacom Bulls 48 15 (3t)

*Denotes Rugby World Cup debut

