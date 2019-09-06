Erasmus satisfied with comfortable Bok win over Japan

The Springboks’ warm-up match against Japan wasn’t perfect, but no one in the South African camp will be complaining about the big 41-7 win against a spirited opposition, cheered on by a vocal local crowd. No one was really expecting a walkover by the Boks, as Japanese rugby has been on the up and up. The Cherry Blossoms provided some tense moments when the Springbok defence was put to the test. Rassie Erasmus would surely have appreciated such moments to test his men under pressure. He would also have appreciated the hot conditions (30 degrees celsius in the evening) which sapped his players’ energy so no one will be caught unawares by the heat when the team faces New Zealand in the Boks’ World Cup opener on September 21st. Makazole Mapimpi’s three tries was the first Springbok hat-trick in four years, and the 23rd ever. The last man to score three tries in a Test was Bryan Habana against the USA at the 2015 World Cup in London. The Boks scored six tries to Japan’s one, all scored by South African-born players including Kotaro Matsushima who was born in Pretoria. Apart from a comfortable win, the Springboks will be happy that no one picked up a major injury, though Trevor Nyakane limping off in the second half would have been an uncomfortable sight and the big tighthead prop has two weeks to shake off whatever was ailing him. – David O’Sullivan

From SARugby

Rassie Erasmus was a satisfied man after his team successfully dodged a potential booby-trap with a 41-7 victory over Japan at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Friday evening (Japanese time).

The Springboks’ seven try to one victory completed the team’s pre-Rugby World Cup preparations and restored some historic order in the wake of Japan’s famous 34-32 victory at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

“There are some tired players in the change room and some tired bodies but we haven’t got a lot of injuries and it has put us on the right track for the Rugby World Cup,” said Erasmus.

“Japan pushed us hard right to the end. At halftime we were leading 14-0 or 22-0 or something but they scored that try after Frans Steyn had that pass go loose and that gave them hope. They are a dangerous team and really challenged us.

“I really believe that if we progress from our pool there’s a chance we may meet them again.

“But the game went pretty much as we wanted it to. We put up a lot of contestable kicks because they have not faced that much and we wanted to see how they handled that.

“We scored four of our seven tries from contestable kick turnover so we’re happy how that turned out.

“Having said that, I think the scoreboard was flattering to us today.”

Erasmus also said how much his team was enjoying their Japanese experience.

“I haven’t experienced the way the crowd respected the game – the way they applauded good play from both sides and when the replacements came on and were quiet for the kickers – it’s not something we’ve experienced before.

“And I don’t get upset if they ask us about 2015; Japan should be proud of that result but it’s why we wanted to win this match and now we hopefully we see them in the play offs if we progress.”

Siya Kolisi was asked what impact the appointment of Erasmus had had on the team.

“The one thing that he brought back to us is that the Springboks are bigger than our personal goals and that if we work as hard as we can for each other we will be successful.”

Source: https://springboks.rugby/articles/2019/09/06/We-got-what-we-wanted-says-Rassie