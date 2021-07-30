MUST WATCH: Rassie Erasmus leaves no stone unturned as referee 101 video goes viral

In an unprecedented stance of activism against World Rugby, Springbok Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus lambasts the officiating in last weekend’s British and Irish Lions series opener. The Springboks lost narrowly to the Lions, who came back from a 12 – 3 half time deficit to pip the Boks by 5 in Cape Town. Officiating in any sport is intensely scrutinised but none more so than rugby union, where referees are often the subject of much debate. Australian Nic Berry was the man in the middle for the series opener, with the hour long monologue of Rassie dissecting 26 officiating calls that he deemed unfair. His anger and frustrating came from the fact that World Rugby and referee Nic Berry’s communication after the game was very opaque. As a result, he was not able to put to practice the ‘mistakes’ the World Cup champions made over the weekend. He also questioned the referees respect for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, stating that he was undermined by the officials. The hour long video has divided opinions, with many calling it as much needed action against World Rugby whilst others are calling it unprofessional and childish. Love it or hate it, the fever is building for the 2nd test on Saturday with all indicators pointing to an absolute humdinger. – Justin Rowe-Roberts

@mark_keohane I have to say now that I've watched the entire video that it is masterful and I have completely changed my view. I am totally behind @RassieRugby on this and I hope the @Springboks wipe the bloody floor with our "visitors" on Saturday. No quarter… https://t.co/QJ5bs8OxAN — Peter Bruce (@Bruceps) July 29, 2021

It is obviously extreme but something like Rassie Erasmus' video has been coming. There has been a very consistent discontent within professional coaching circles for years now about the standard of officiating and the feedback provided. — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 29, 2021

