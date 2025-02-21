BizNews Rugby Show: England v Scotland in the historic Calcutta Cup; Six Nations preview; and the Jukskei derby

BizNews Rugby insider Rory Steyn unpacks the historic significance of the Calcutta Cup and previews a thrilling weekend of rugby action. From Scotland’s bid for a fifth consecutive win over England to Ireland’s dominance and France’s need for redemption, Steyn provides expert insights and bold predictions. Plus, a look at the Bulls vs Lions URC clash and rising stars to watch. Don’t miss this deep dive into the latest rugby battles!

As the Six Nations rolls into another crucial weekend, BizNews Rugby insider Rory Steyn weighs in on the key matchups, historical rivalries, and what to expect from the highly anticipated fixtures. With the spotlight on the Calcutta Cup, Scotland seeks to etch their name into history with a potential fifth consecutive victory over England at Twickenham. Meanwhile, Ireland, Wales, France, and Italy prepare for equally gripping clashes, setting the stage for a thrilling weekend of rugby.

The Calcutta Cup: A battle beyond the scoreline

The England-Scotland rivalry is the oldest in international rugby, with the first fixture dating back to 1871. The Calcutta Cup itself carries a fascinating legacy, forged from 270 melted-down silver rupees in India and symbolizing over a century of fierce competition. With Scotland riding a four-match winning streak over their arch-rivals, the stakes have never been higher as they attempt to claim their fifth consecutive victory at Twickenham.

According to Steyn, Scotland holds the psychological edge, driven by a deep-rooted passion for this contest. Despite England’s recent win over France, Steyn remains unconvinced by their form, highlighting uncharacteristic French errors rather than English dominance. Key to Scotland’s chances will be fly-half Finn Russell, whom Steyn expects to deliver a standout performance.

Other Six Nations showdowns: Ireland’s dominance and France’s redemption

Beyond the Calcutta Cup, Ireland heads into their clash against Wales as clear favourites, with Steyn predicting a comfortable victory by 20-25 points. Despite Wales making tactical lineup adjustments, he remains sceptical about their depth and form, emphasizing Ireland’s squad depth even with notable players rested.

Meanwhile, France looks to rebound from their lacklustre performance against England. Facing Italy, a team steadily improving under the foundations laid by former coach Franco Smith, France is expected to win by a margin of around 15-22 points. However, Steyn warns that Italy’s youthful squad should not be underestimated, particularly in the opening stages of the match.

Closer to home: The Jukskei derby – Bulls v Lions in the URC

Turning to the United Rugby Championship, the focus shifts to Loftus Versfeld, where the Bulls take on the Lions. The Bulls, reeling from yet another home defeat, are desperate to reassert their dominance. While the Lions come off an impressive win over the Stormers, Steyn believes the Bulls will be too strong at home, predicting a victory margin of around 12-13 points. He highlights key Lions players like Henco van Wyk and Quan Horn as ones to watch but ultimately expects the Bulls to hold firm under pressure.

Rory Steyn’s Weekend Predictions:

England vs. Scotland (Calcutta Cup) : A tight contest, with the outcome likely decided by 3-5 points either way. Steyn leans towards Scotland but acknowledges it could go either way.

: A tight contest, with the outcome likely decided by 3-5 points either way. Steyn leans towards Scotland but acknowledges it could go either way. Ireland vs. Wales : Ireland to win by 20-25 points.

: Ireland to win by 20-25 points. France vs. Italy : France to win by 15-22 points, with Italy competing well for at least 50-60 minutes.

: France to win by 15-22 points, with Italy competing well for at least 50-60 minutes. Bulls vs. Lions (URC Jukskei derby): Bulls to win by 12-13 points.

With history, pride, and crucial tournament points on the line, this weekend promises high drama across the rugby world. Will Scotland carve out another historic win? Can France recover from their shock defeat? All will be revealed on the pitch.

