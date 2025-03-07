BizNews Rugby: Ireland v France in Six Nations title decider; Sharks v Lions; and Scotland’s must-win battle

This week’s BizNews Rugby Show is all about the titanic clash between Ireland and France in the Six Nations. Guest analyst Tim Cocker, host of the popular Eggchasers Rugby YouTube channel, breaks down why this fixture is “box office” rugby, with Ireland chasing a rare Grand Slam and France seeking redemption. Plus, analysis on the URC’s Sharks vs Lions showdown, Scotland’s must-win Celtic Derby against Wales, and England’s selection shake-up. Get all the expert insights ahead of a massive weekend of rugby!

This weekend’s rugby action is set to be a thriller, headlined by the much-anticipated Six Nations showdown between Ireland and France. In today’s BizNews Rugby Podcast, hosts Patrick Kidd and Rory Steyn are joined by special guest Tim Cocker of EggChaser’s Rugby. The trio break down the weekend’s biggest fixtures, from the Six Nations to the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Ireland vs France – The ultimate test in Dublin

All eyes will be on the Aviva Stadium as defending champions Ireland face a formidable French side in what is likely to be the defining match of this year’s Six Nations. Both teams have been in exceptional form, but as Tim Cocker points out, this game carries even greater significance given Ireland’s push for a rare Grand Slam and France’s need to prove themselves after falling short in recent tournaments.

“It’s absolutely box office stuff,” says Cocker. “If France win, they likely go on to take the championship. If Ireland win, a Grand Slam is firmly within reach.”

One of the biggest talking points heading into the match is France’s decision to go with a 7-1 bench split, a strategy pioneered by South Africa. Rory Steyn notes that while this could give France a powerful second-half surge, it also carries risks. “If an injury disrupts their backline, they could be scrambling. But they’ve clearly learned from past defeats that they need extra firepower late in the game.”

Ireland’s ability to maintain a relentless pace and keep possession could be the key to victory. “Their fitness and structure have been second to none,” adds Cocker. “France have world-class players like Dupont and Ramos, but will they be able to cope with Ireland’s intensity for 80 minutes?”

Cocker and Steyn see the game ending as a one-score game either way, but Ireland has the slight edge thanks to home advantage and their clinical play.

Sharks vs Lions – URC derby in Durban

The weekend’s rugby action isn’t just about the Six Nations. In the URC, the Lions travel to Kings Park for a rematch against the Sharks, just a week after their dominant home victory.

“The Lions play as a real unit,” says Steyn. “They don’t have as many Springboks, but that’s almost an advantage because their squad is more settled.” However, the Sharks are bolstered by their returning Bok stars, including captain Siya Kolisi. “I can’t see the Lions winning this one in Durban,” adds Cocker. “The Sharks should be too strong.”

Scotland vs Wales – Must-win for the Scots

Scotland host Wales in a match that could define their tournament. After a heartbreaking loss to England in the Calcutta Cup, Scotland need a win to stay in contention.

“Losing to Wales would be disastrous,” says Cocker. “They started this tournament as dark horses, but if they lose here, they could end up fighting for fifth place.”

Despite Wales’ improved play under interim coach Matt Sherratt, Cocker and Steyn see Scotland coming out on top at Murrayfield.

England vs Italy – Marcus Smith’s future in question

England take on Italy at Twickenham, with much of the talk centred on Marcus Smith’s demotion to the bench. “He’s an unbelievable talent, but has he taken a game by the scruff of the neck like a Johnny Sexton or a Handre Pollard?” asks Cocker. The switch to Northampton’s Finn Smith at fly-half suggests Steve Borthwick is prioritizing control over flair.

While Italy showed promise earlier in the tournament, the panel agrees that England should have too much firepower at home.

Weekend Rugby fixtures & predictions

Six Nations

Ireland vs France

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 22:00 (SA Time)

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Predictions: Ireland by one score (Cocker), Ireland by 5-7 points (Steyn)

Saturday, March 9 22:00 (SA Time) Aviva Stadium, Dublin Ireland by one score (Cocker), Ireland by 5-7 points (Steyn) Scotland vs Wales

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 16:15 (SA Time)

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Predictions: Scotland by 10+ points

Saturday, March 9 16:15 (SA Time) Murrayfield, Edinburgh Scotland by 10+ points England vs Italy

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 17:00 (SA Time)

Venue: Twickenham, London

Predictions: England by 15+

United Rugby Championship

Sharks vs Lions

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 19:30 (SA Time)

Venue: Kings Park, Durban

Predictions: Sharks by 10-14 points (Steyn), Sharks by two scores (Cocker)

A weekend packed with high-stakes rugby awaits. Will Ireland take a giant step toward the Grand Slam, or can France pull off a statement victory? Can Scotland recover, and will England finally show attacking fluidity? Be sure to tune in for all the action!

