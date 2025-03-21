Superbru CEO Andy Wood on how he turned a game between digsmates into a global sports prediction phenomenon

Superbru founder and CEO Andy Wood joins the BizNews Rugby Show to share the fascinating origin story of the sports prediction platform that has taken South Africa by storm. What started as a friendly Super 12 prediction game in a shared house in London evolved into a global community of sports enthusiasts.

The BizNews Rugby newsletter is sent out weekly by Rory Steyn, host of the BizNews Rugby podcast. Sign up for the weekly newsletter here to get the latest BizNews Rugby updates.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

BizNews Reporter

What started as a friendly game between housemates in a shared London digs has evolved into one of the most popular sports prediction platforms in South Africa and beyond. Superbru founder and CEO Andy Wood joined the BizNews Rugby Show to share the remarkable journey of the platform, its impact on fan engagement, and how data is shaping the future of rugby predictions.

The genesis of Superbru

Wood, a Zimbabwean-born, Durban-raised entrepreneur, explained how Superbru emerged organically from a casual prediction game among friends watching Super 12 rugby. The game, initially recorded on a piece of paper stuck to the fridge, quickly gained momentum. Determined to keep the competition alive as friends moved apart, Wood took it online, launching Superbru as a website.

“It was just a bonding game for mates, but people loved it. We were capturing conversations that rugby fans have every weekend at the pub,” he said.

Despite scepticism from some, the platform flourished, growing virally in South Africa, particularly around Super Rugby. Over time, Superbru expanded to cover various tournaments and sports, drawing in an engaged and competitive community.

The data-driven edge

Superbru isn’t just about friendly rivalry—it’s powered by vast amounts of user-generated data. The platform collects and analyzes thousands of predictions, enabling it to identify trends and even produce algorithmic forecasts.

Wood revealed that Superbru’s data-driven approach helps users make more informed predictions by analyzing historical accuracy, expert picks, weather conditions, team selections, and even referee appointments. This wealth of information has positioned Superbru as both an entertainment platform and a valuable tool for sports analysis.

Superbru and BizNews

“At its core, Superbru is a community platform—just like BizNews. It’s about people coming together digitally to share their passion,” Wood explained.

BizNews readers and rugby enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up and get involved, whether as casual predictors or premium users who gain access to exclusive analytics and match previews.

URC fixtures and predictions

This weekend’s United Rugby Championship (URC) matches promise to be thrilling. Here’s what Superbru’s algorithm predicts, alongside BizNews rugby insider Rory Steyn’s take:

Fixture Superbru Algorithm Prediction Rory Steyn’s Prediction Glasgow Warriors vs Munster Glasgow by 4 Glasgow by 7 Cardiff vs Lions Cardiff by 1 Cardiff by 3 Sharks vs Zebre Sharks by 23 Sharks by 18 Benetton vs Edinburgh Benetton by 1 Benetton by 5 Bulls vs Leinster Bulls by 13 Bulls by 10 Scarlets vs Stormers Stormers by 9 Stormers by 3 Dragons vs Ulster Ulster by 12 Ulster by 12 Ospreys vs Connacht Ospreys by 7 Ospreys by 5

As the weekend kicks off, rugby fans can put their own predictions to the test on Superbru. Whether you’re a seasoned expert or just in it for the fun, the competition is always fierce.

Sign up, make your picks, and may the best bru win!

Read also: