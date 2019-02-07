The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Potential game-changer for SA as oil, gas reserves discovered
JOHANNESBURG — About 175 kilometres from the Southern Cape’s offshore sits a new major gas and oil find for South Africa. With estimated reserves of 1 billion barrels, it could break South Africa’s dependence on energy imports, marking a significant game-changer. It’s still early days, but if managed correctly, this could seriously benefit the country. Unfortunately, the South African government has proven itself to have a poor track record of managing many things – so one hopes that Team Ramaphosa will ensure that the very best and most honest people are in charge of this project. It could signal a new ‘gold’ rush for the country, but this time SA has the opportunity to ensure that the whole country benefits rather than just a tiny, connected elite as has been the tendency over several decades, spanning different governing regimes. – Gareth van Zyl
By Paul Burkhardt
(Bloomberg) — Total SA said it has opened up a new “world-class” oil and gas province off the coast of South Africa after making a significant gas condensate discovery there.
Success in the nation’s first deep-water well is a potential boon for a country that imports most of its oil, processing the remainder of its fuels from coal and natural gas.
“We are very pleased to announce the Brulpadda discovery, which was drilled in a challenging deep-water environment,” Kevin McLachlan, senior vice president of exploration at Total, said in a statement on Thursday. “Total has opened a new world-class gas and oil play and is well positioned to test several follow-on prospects on the same block.”
The potential new play, with estimated volumes of around 1 billion barrels according to consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd., has also drawn interest from explorers including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Eni SpA, which hold stakes there.
Total was drilling about 175 kilometers (109 miles) offshore in the Outeniqua Basin. The discovery could prompt a rush of activity offshore by other companies, especially since South Africa is due to introduce new oil and gas legislation later this year aimed at spurring exploration.