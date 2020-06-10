Midweek Catch-up: SA post Covid-19 recovery – Radical reform or business friendly?

There is a debate going on within the ANC and its alliance members on what the post-pandemic economic recovery should look like, and it has been suggested in some newspapers that those wanting radical change are gaining ground. The faction calling for more radical economic transformation includes supporters of EFF leader Julius Malema’s idea of ‘letting the white economy collapse’ or ‘class suicide’ and they want a greater role for government in transforming the post-Covid-19 economy and the South African Reserve Bank. Linda van Tilburg caught up with leading future strategists, Mr. Moeletsi Mbeki and Dr. Jakkie Cilliers and discussed the direction South Africa is heading after the pandemic.

