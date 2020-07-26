Covid-19 deaths at 7,000, but SA turns corner; gold bulls; insurance ‘relief’ for hospitality; MTN

expects to report an increase in earnings per share

of at least 345 cents or 140%, representing EPS of greater than 592 cents for the six months

ended 30 June 2020, compared with EPS of 247 cents for the corresponding six-month period ended

30 June 2019.

Headline earnings per share (“HEPS”) is expected to be at least 195 cents or 100% higher, representing

HEPS of greater than 390 cents for the six months ended 30 June 2020, compared with HEPS of 195

cents for the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2019, it says.