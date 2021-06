Flash Briefing: Tributes pour in for Jabu Mabuza, AngloGold bottom of the lot, gold dives below $1,800

its expected pace of policy tightening amid optimism about the labour market and heightened concerns over inflation. The metal slipped to the lowest in six weeks on Thursday as the dollar continued to strengthen, the day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would begin a discussion about scaling back bond purchases. Bloomberg reports that this is the first major hawkish turn from the central bank whose deluge of stimulus has been critical to bullion’s strong performance since the start of the pandemic. The central bank also released forecasts that show they anticipate two interest-rate increases by the end of 2023 – sooner than many thought – which helped boost the dollar and US bond yields, hurting gold.