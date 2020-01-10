Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza resigns as loadshedding continues

(Bloomberg) – The chairman of Eskom resigned from his post after the South African power utility resumed rolling blackouts earlier than expected in 2020.

After implementing the most severe supply reductions to date in December, Eskom pledged at a Dec. 11 meeting to avoid further outages over South Africa’s traditional holiday season. At the time, Mabuza served as both chairman and acting chief executive officer of the utility.

South Africa “will soon announce a re-configured Eskom board with the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience,” the presidency said.

The debt-laden power utility, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to South Africa’s economy, put the country at risk of a second recession in as many years after it implemented the December cuts. Gross domestic product growth likely slowed to 0.4% in 2019 and will expand less than 1% this year, the World Bank said.

“Mabuza’s tenure was increasingly threatened by the inability to effectively communicate a path out of the current loadshedding predicament,” said Darias Jonker, a London-based director at Eurasia Group. “The challenges at Eskom have yet again sunk a relatively capable reformer.”

The rand extended losses after the announcement of Mabuza’s resignation, weakening 0.9% to 14.33 against the dollar at 8:07pm in Johannesburg.

Andre de Ruyter started as the new CEO of Eskom on Jan. 6, ahead of a planned restructuring to turn the loss-making business around and try to help it out of R450bn ($21.4bn) of debt.