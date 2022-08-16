It’s taken over a year but finally some of the July riots instigators who used social media to openly foment the wanton destruction of KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng are in the dock. But, the elephant that remains in the courtroom, so to speak, is the absence of the masterminds behind South Africa’s most costly and deadly riots in our history. Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter – to name just one – seems like low-hanging fruit for any investigator worth their badge, but law enforcement remains mum on the prospect of hauling the former president’s daughter before the courts as yet. Over 20 suspects were arrested recently and face a litany of charges – but the fact that none of them face high treason or terrorism charges is indicative of the fact that we’re not yet dealing with the big fish. Especially considering that President Cyril Ramaphosa framed the whole sordid episode as a failed insurrection – a violent uprising against an authority or government. On 16 July 2021 he told the nation: “It is clear now that the events of the past week were nothing less than a deliberate, coordinated and well-planned attack on our democracy. The constitutional order of our country is under threat. The current instability and ongoing incitement to violence constitutes a direct contravention of the Constitution and the rule of law. These actions are intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken – or even dislodge – the democratic state.” A SA Human Rights Commission report of the expert panel investigating the July riots stated: “The use of social media by various networks to instigate the violence and to organise themselves to carry out the violence was extensive. They left a clear trail of evidence and as a result several could be apprehended and charged [as they have been]. If it is true that there was a ‘mastermind(s)’ behind the violence they may be in breach of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, 2004 (Act No. 33 of 2004).” In the piece below first published on MyBroadband, it’s becoming clear that – in dribs and drabs – the law is catching up with those who brought this country to its knees. There are reportedly another 64 suspects who will be rounded up soon. Let’s see if we can recognise any names or whether they too will be cannon fodder for those who are ultimately responsible and remain in the shadows. – Michael Appel

Twitter helped South African police track down July riots instigators

Major social media companies, including Twitter, helped the Hawks track down some of the alleged instigators of violent looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that shook South Africa in July 2021.

That is according to a City Press report detailing an elaborate year-long investigation leading to the arrest of 20 suspects who appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 12 August 2022.

The suspects — which included a doctor, teacher, hospital manager and private banker — were released on R3,000 bail each and are set to be charged with conspiracy and incitement to commit public violence and arson.

The days-long looting and destruction that followed the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma cost the province tens of billions of rand.

Large retailers like Massmart, the logistics sector, and smaller businesses like doctors’ practices and shopkeepers still feel the effects of the riots over a year later.

Debris cover the floor between empty shelves inside a Supa Store supermarket following rioting in the Soweto district of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Marauding mobs have ransacked hundreds of businesses and destroyed telecommunications towers and other infrastructure, while transport networks and a program to vaccinate people against the coronavirus have been disrupted.

According to the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), it was the most costly incident of rioting in the world in the past decade, surpassing the damages caused in 20 US states in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing by police in May 2021.

Durban and Pietermaritzburg endured the brunt of the violence and suffered the vandalising and burning of shops, malls, factories, storage facilities, and distribution centres.

The chaos and civilian response to the attacks led to the deaths of almost 350 people.

The first 20 suspects were reportedly tracked down through their Twitter accounts.

A Hawks official close to the matter told City Press that Twitter shared their personal details — including email addresses, cellphone numbers, and dates of birth — with the police.

That enabled a combined investigating team — consisting of various law enforcement entities such as crime intelligence and SAPS’s cybercrime unit — to determine their physical addresses and employers.

“This was a lengthy investigation that mainly relied on information being supplied by the owners of social media platforms,” the source said, without naming any other social media companies than Twitter.

“Once that had been done, the Hawks further investigated the proximity of the suspects to where the looting and damage to property took place.”

The source has also revealed that a joint investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate and the Hawks would see a further 64 suspects from across the country taken to court in the coming weeks.

Several high-profile individuals — including Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, one of former president Jacob Zuma’s daughters — used Twitter to call for or voice their approval for the violence.

Zuma-Sambundla’s made her calls to action under the hashtags #FreeJacobZuma and #RamaphosaMustFall.

According to the report, several witnesses had implicated Zuma-Samundla through her posts on social media. Still, Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya could not confirm whether she was included among the additional suspects.

One of the biggest challenges that investigators face is that many of the alleged instigators — particularly those based in Gauteng — used WhatsApp to communicate their plans.

The popular chat platform comes with end-to-end encryption, which means there is no way for its owner or a third party to intercept the contents of a message.

“WhatsApp does not store messages once they are delivered or transaction logs of such delivered messages, and undelivered messages are deleted from our servers after 30 days,” the company explains.

While this ensures optimal privacy during communication, it makes it difficult to determine when users abuse the platform to facilitate criminal activities.

WhatsApp’s parent company Meta Platforms often punts encryption as one of the essential features of the chat platform and has started extending it to other products like Facebook Messenger.

But the company is facing significant pressure from lawmakers in the US, UK, and Europe to clamp down on the use of WhatsApp to facilitate crime, particularly the sharing of child sexual abuse material.

Activists are calling on the company to proactively scan messages using artificial intelligence and human moderation.

However, WhatsApp has remained steadfast that it would not compromise the privacy of most of its law-abiding user base to solve an issue that a minority of its users are guilty of.

The company does offer the ability to request data from an account suspected to be involved in illegal activity using its Law Enforcement Online Request System.

This data might include profile photos, group information, address books, and undelivered messages pending on its servers.

Read also:

(Visited 31 times, 31 visits today)