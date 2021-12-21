WATCH: Inside SA lab that identified Omicron – with insight from The Wall Street Journal

When the latest Covid-19 variant was discovered in South Africa, local virologists warned the world about Omicron. Rather unfairly, other countries (including the UK) reacted by placing SA on travel ban lists, decimating hopes for a revival in the devastated tourism industry. Thankfully, since then, the bans have been removed for the most part. In the fascinating video below, The Wall Street Journal visits the researchers behind the discovery, the scientists saying the strain “possibly causes milder symptoms but is more resistant to vaccines and more infections.” – Jarryd Neves

*As the U.S. and other countries fight Omicron, scientists in South Africa are starting to get a clearer picture. WSJ visited a leading lab studying the coronavirus strain, which appears to partially evade vaccines, is more infectious, and might cause milder symptoms. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

