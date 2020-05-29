The US E-2 visa – the quickest route to living and working in America

*This content is brought to you by Pam Golding International

Many South Africans are motivated to immigrate to the US and are prepared to invest a significant sum of money, but are not prepared to wait a substantial amount of time to enter the US. Educating children in the US is a priority, as is avoiding taxation on worldwide income and flexibility to travel in and out of the US.

The E-2 (treaty investor) visa is the answer and has many advantages, including

5-year visa;

2-month processing;

Possibility of avoiding taxation on worldwide income;

Child can go to school in the US, including public school;

Spouse can work;

Extensions for unlimited 5-year periods after the first 5 years;

And no application to USCIS.

However, E-2 visas are only available to nationals of countries with bilateral investment treaties with the US. South Africa does not have such a treaty.

“The answer is Citizenship by Investment (CBI). For a property investment of $220,000 at Kimpton Kawana Bay in Grenada, a country with an investment treaty with the US, a South African national can obtain Grenadian nationality in approximately four months, which enables them to apply for an E-2 visa”, says Chris Immelman, head of Pam Golding International.

An investment in the Kawana Bay 5-star beachfront resort through the Grenada CBI programme comes with a plethora of other benefits including visa-free travel to over 140 countries, a share of hotel revenue and hassle free ownership.

“With the recent very significant increase in investment amount for the US EB-5 program, we are seeing the E-2 visa becoming popular with our South African clients”, explains Ronald Klasko, CEO of Klasko Immigration Law Partners.

Klasko Immigration Law Partners has successfully processed many hundreds of E-2 visas for nationals of many countries, including South African/Grenadians. The main criteria includes:

Nationality . The Grenadian citizen, or a company owned by the Grenadian citizen, must own at least 50% of the business.

. The Grenadian citizen, or a company owned by the Grenadian citizen, must own at least 50% of the business. Investment in a New or Existing US business.

The US business in which the applicant invests must be Real and Active .

in which the applicant invests . Investment must be Substantial . There is no minimum investment amount for E-2 visas; the amount invested must be sufficient to create or develop the type of enterprise in which the investor is investing. A good business plan is critical to document that the amount invested is substantial enough to create a successful business.

. There is no minimum investment amount for E-2 visas; the amount invested must be sufficient to create or develop the type of enterprise in which the investor is investing. A good business plan is critical to document that the amount invested is substantial enough to create a successful business. US Enterprise must be more than Marginal . While there is no minimum job creation requirement, the business must be able to create jobs for persons other than the investor and his family.

. While there is no minimum job creation requirement, the business must be able to create jobs for persons other than the investor and his family. The investor must play a role in overseeing the business’s future development. The investor can manage the business or hire a manager.

For further information visit www.pamgolding.co.za/ grenada or contact Theresa Fernandez on [email protected] co.za.

