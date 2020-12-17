Can’t ignore those on other side of the coin – The Fine & Country Foundation

*This content is brought to you by The Fine & Country Foundation

The Fine & Country Foundation was established in the English Summer of 2014. As Malcolm Lindley, the Founder, said at that time: “At Fine & Country we are very fortunate and privileged to be involved with beautiful property and places on a daily basis, but we cannot and will not ignore those on the other side of the coin.”

The Foundation has to date raised over £500,000, all of which is used to fund projects and charities that are deemed to need it the most. Everyone deserves a place to call home, and fighting homelessness and poverty is what the Foundation is all about.

Says Stephen de Stadler, CEO of Fine & Country South Africa: “Most of the money to date has been raised outside South Africa, but the Foundation is desirous to extend its footprint to a larger audience. Grants have already been made in Southern Africa, but our ideal is to raise more money within our borders, giving us the ability to fund more projects in this country.” The Foundation is in the process of establishing a branch in South Africa, but until the various statutory requirements have been completed, donations from South Africa will be accepted and controlled in the UK. Says de Stadler: “Notwithstanding that we are unable as yet to accept donations into a South African bank account, any money raised in South Africa will be utilised to fund grants and projects in South Africa – that is our absolute commitment”.

The Foundation raises funds though Fine & Country agents, who together with buyers and sellers are invited to make a small donation upon the successful conclusion of a sale, but in addition, events are organised on a regular basis. One of the firm favourites on the events calendar has always been the annual Carols for Causes event, which this year is being hosted as a virtual event on Facebook Live.

In addition, the event this year features performances by the Ndlovu Youth Choir, giving it a truly South African flavour. The Foundation has already received an extremely generous donation from BetterBond, and we hope and trust that other companies in South Africa will equally donate during the Carols for Causes Concert. The event will be streamed at 9pm on Sunday 20 December on Facebook Live. Please help us to show our international friends how ‘giving’ we truly are, and how South Africans are the true embodiment of #StrongerTogether.

For any further details please contact Stephen de Stadler at 082 441 0120 or at [email protected].

