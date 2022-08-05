The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Invest in St Francis Links Villas
INVESTMENT OVERVIEW
Located inside the exclusive St Francis Links estate, in the popular Eastern Cape coastal town of St Francis Bay, St Francis Links Villas is a development brought to you by Adrian Gardiner – Founder of the Mantis Group.
St Francis Links Villas is an opportunity for you to own your own slice of paradise in the most sought-after part of St Francis Bay through the purchase of a sectional title property. Here, your family will have a destination for all of life’s phases and all seasons – where every day feels like you’re on holiday.
The Villas, adjacent to the clubhouse, overlooks both St Francis Bay and the 18th hole of the world-class Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. Investors in this development will have access to the amenities in the greater estate including safe nature trails, luxury facilities including a restaurant, gym, 20m heated pool and the club house.
The investment case boasts gross yields from short and long-term letting options. Capital appreciation of the underlying property asset can be expected due to its location and affiliation with world class St Francis Links Estate.
LIFESTYLE BENEFITS FOR INVESTORS
Investors receive a variety of lifestyle benefits including:
- 20% discount off published rates at select Mantis managed hotels in Sub-Saharan Africa www.mantiscollection.com
- St Francis Links golf club membership
- Green fees included in levies
- Preferential green fees for accompanied guests
- Discount on selected restaurant and golf shop purchases
- Access to Leisure Centre including spouse and children under 21 years of age
- Access to all other amenities on the estate
- Preferential rates for owners when utilizing the services of Medwell SA
INVESTMENT YIELD
The Investment yield is based on income earning potential from short-term letting at an annual average rate per night, with a low minimum occupancy of 30% per month.
St Francis Links Villas residents benefit from the proximity to St Francis Links Fairways Conference Centre, which is a popular wedding venue, with facilities for both the ceremony and reception. A dedicated inhouse wedding consultant is available, as well as an executive chef. These factors maximise the earning potential of an investment property purchase by capturing both the leisure and business sectors of the market.
|One-Bedroom Apartments
|Two-Bedroom Apartments
|Free-Standing Villas
|Purchase Price
|R1 950 000,00
|R3 850 000,00
|R5 250 000,00
|*From base price inclusive of 15% VAT
|Transfer Duty
|Included in Purchase Price
|Transfer Costs
|R33 650,00
|R48 750,00
|R59 350,00
|*Calculated on a sliding scale as per BLC Attorneys
|Body Corporate Levy Stabilisation Fund
|R4 875,00
|R9 625,00
|R13 125,00
|*One off fee calculated at 0,25% of Purchase Price
|St Francis Links HOA Joining Fee
|R11 500,00
|R11 500,00
|R11 500,00
|*Once off fee calculated at R10 000 per unit +VAT
|TOTAL ACQUISITION COST
|R2 000 025,00
|R3 919 875,00
|R5 333 975,00
|Short-Term Rental Monthly Income
|R15 000,00
|R30 000,00
|R45 000,00
|*Calculated at an average rate per night
|*Minimum 30% occupancy per month
|*Maximum occupancy of 2 guests per bedroom
|Less 15% Management Fee
|-R2 250,00
|-R4 500,00
|-R6 750,00
|TOTAL MONTHLY INCOME
|R12 750,00
|R25 500,00
|R38 250,00
|Municipal Rates and Taxes
|TBC
|Levies
|-R3 900,00
|-R4 900,00
|-R6 200,00
|*Including Body Corporate Levy at R15 per sqm
|*Including St Francis Links Estate Levy at R2341 per unit
|*Including Medical Levy at R500 base care
|Water and Electricity
|Dependant on consumption
|TOTAL MONTHLY EXPENSES
|-R3 900,00
|-R4 900,00
|-R6 200,00
|MONTHLY NET INCOME
|R8 850,00
|R20 600,00
|R32 050,00
|ANNUAL NET INCOME
|R106 200,00
|R247 200,00
|R384 600,00
|YIELD BEFORE CAPITAL GROWTH
|5,31%
|6,31%
|7,21%
ST FRANCIS LINKS VILLAS – THE ASSET UNDERPINNING THE INVESTMENT
St Francis Links Villas offers guests unrivalled yet discreet security, a natural setting, a blissful quiet night’s sleep and space to breathe deeply. Views extend over greens and into fynbos gardens, with distant sea and mountain views. The service offering is unparalleled to any world class estate.
A short walk away, The St Francis Links Clubhouse overlooks the putting green of the St Francis Links Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course – everything at your fingertips. Extensive pathways, walking, running and mountain biking trails, are just some of the ways to turn an extended stay here into a wellness experience. The Lighthouse Restaurant situated at the clubhouse offers breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner, along with an assortment of items that are readily available to in-house guests.
The St Francis Links Villas offer the following investment options perfectly equipped for romantic getaways, families and group bookings.
12 One-bedroom apartments from R1 950 000
6 Two-bedroom apartments from R3 850 000
1 Penthouse apartment from R7 700 000
14 Free-standing Villas from R5 250 000
DECIDING WHETHER TO BUILD OR BUY?
We have based the following calculation on an estimated R25 000 per square meter construction cost, with a 10% allocation towards professional fees, as well as land purchase price, cost of levies, rates and taxes over an 18-month design and construction period, as well as transfer fees payable in comparison to the full turn-key solution of a Luxury Free-standing St Francis Links Villa.
|CASH PURCHASE
|St Francis Links Villa
|Comparative
|Land Purchase Price
|R0,00
|R250 000,00
|Sqm
|300,00
|Monthly Costs
|Levies, Rates & Taxes
|R0,00
|R4 150,00
|x 18 months
|R0,00
|R74 700,00
|Once Off Costs
|NHBRC
|R0,00
|R34 000,00
|Transfer Duty
|R0,00
|R0,00
|Property Transfer Costs
|R11 052,50
|Transfer Deeds Office Fees
|R606,00
|Postage, Petties etc
|R2 000,00
|R59 350,00
|R47 658,50
|Floor Area Sqm
|258,84
|258,84
|Construction Costs
|R5 596 000,00
|Professional Fees
|R559 600,00
|Total Cost
|R5 309 350,00
|R6 527 958,50
|Rate per Sqm
|R20 512.09
|R25 220,05
Investment leads to home building…and we are building!
“Building on the estate is another big highlight along with our accolades received. And I am sure the accolades and the enormously successful PGA Championship have contributed to the renewed interest. Property and home prices are steadily increasing, and home sales are at record highs, with several owners who have sold, reinvesting again.”
Jeff Clause
CEO St Francis Links
