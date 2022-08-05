Invest in St Francis Links Villas

*This content is brought to you by St Francis Links Villas. For more information register here for the webinar.

INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

Located inside the exclusive St Francis Links estate, in the popular Eastern Cape coastal town of St Francis Bay, St Francis Links Villas is a development brought to you by Adrian Gardiner – Founder of the Mantis Group.

St Francis Links Villas is an opportunity for you to own your own slice of paradise in the most sought-after part of St Francis Bay through the purchase of a sectional title property. Here, your family will have a destination for all of life’s phases and all seasons – where every day feels like you’re on holiday.

The Villas, adjacent to the clubhouse, overlooks both St Francis Bay and the 18th hole of the world-class Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. Investors in this development will have access to the amenities in the greater estate including safe nature trails, luxury facilities including a restaurant, gym, 20m heated pool and the club house.

The investment case boasts gross yields from short and long-term letting options. Capital appreciation of the underlying property asset can be expected due to its location and affiliation with world class St Francis Links Estate.

LIFESTYLE BENEFITS FOR INVESTORS

Investors receive a variety of lifestyle benefits including:

20% discount off published rates at select Mantis managed hotels in Sub-Saharan Africa www.mantiscollection.com

St Francis Links golf club membership

Green fees included in levies

Preferential green fees for accompanied guests

Discount on selected restaurant and golf shop purchases

Access to Leisure Centre including spouse and children under 21 years of age

Access to all other amenities on the estate

Preferential rates for owners when utilizing the services of Medwell SA

INVESTMENT YIELD

The Investment yield is based on income earning potential from short-term letting at an annual average rate per night, with a low minimum occupancy of 30% per month.

St Francis Links Villas residents benefit from the proximity to St Francis Links Fairways Conference Centre, which is a popular wedding venue, with facilities for both the ceremony and reception. A dedicated inhouse wedding consultant is available, as well as an executive chef. These factors maximise the earning potential of an investment property purchase by capturing both the leisure and business sectors of the market.

One-Bedroom Apartments Two-Bedroom Apartments Free-Standing Villas Purchase Price R1 950 000,00 R3 850 000,00 R5 250 000,00 *From base price inclusive of 15% VAT Transfer Duty Included in Purchase Price Transfer Costs R33 650,00 R48 750,00 R59 350,00 *Calculated on a sliding scale as per BLC Attorneys Body Corporate Levy Stabilisation Fund R4 875,00 R9 625,00 R13 125,00 *One off fee calculated at 0,25% of Purchase Price St Francis Links HOA Joining Fee R11 500,00 R11 500,00 R11 500,00 *Once off fee calculated at R10 000 per unit +VAT TOTAL ACQUISITION COST R2 000 025,00 R3 919 875,00 R5 333 975,00 Short-Term Rental Monthly Income R15 000,00 R30 000,00 R45 000,00 *Calculated at an average rate per night *Minimum 30% occupancy per month *Maximum occupancy of 2 guests per bedroom Less 15% Management Fee -R2 250,00 -R4 500,00 -R6 750,00 TOTAL MONTHLY INCOME R12 750,00 R25 500,00 R38 250,00 Municipal Rates and Taxes TBC Levies -R3 900,00 -R4 900,00 -R6 200,00 *Including Body Corporate Levy at R15 per sqm *Including St Francis Links Estate Levy at R2341 per unit *Including Medical Levy at R500 base care Water and Electricity Dependant on consumption TOTAL MONTHLY EXPENSES -R3 900,00 -R4 900,00 -R6 200,00 MONTHLY NET INCOME R8 850,00 R20 600,00 R32 050,00 ANNUAL NET INCOME R106 200,00 R247 200,00 R384 600,00 YIELD BEFORE CAPITAL GROWTH 5,31% 6,31% 7,21%

ST FRANCIS LINKS VILLAS – THE ASSET UNDERPINNING THE INVESTMENT

St Francis Links Villas offers guests unrivalled yet discreet security, a natural setting, a blissful quiet night’s sleep and space to breathe deeply. Views extend over greens and into fynbos gardens, with distant sea and mountain views. The service offering is unparalleled to any world class estate.

A short walk away, The St Francis Links Clubhouse overlooks the putting green of the St Francis Links Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course – everything at your fingertips. Extensive pathways, walking, running and mountain biking trails, are just some of the ways to turn an extended stay here into a wellness experience. The Lighthouse Restaurant situated at the clubhouse offers breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner, along with an assortment of items that are readily available to in-house guests.

The St Francis Links Villas offer the following investment options perfectly equipped for romantic getaways, families and group bookings.

12 One-bedroom apartments from R1 950 000

6 Two-bedroom apartments from R3 850 000

1 Penthouse apartment from R7 700 000

14 Free-standing Villas from R5 250 000

DECIDING WHETHER TO BUILD OR BUY?

We have based the following calculation on an estimated R25 000 per square meter construction cost, with a 10% allocation towards professional fees, as well as land purchase price, cost of levies, rates and taxes over an 18-month design and construction period, as well as transfer fees payable in comparison to the full turn-key solution of a Luxury Free-standing St Francis Links Villa.

CASH PURCHASE St Francis Links Villa Comparative Land Purchase Price R0,00 R250 000,00 Sqm 300,00 Monthly Costs Levies, Rates & Taxes R0,00 R4 150,00 x 18 months R0,00 R74 700,00 Once Off Costs NHBRC R0,00 R34 000,00 Transfer Duty R0,00 R0,00 Property Transfer Costs R11 052,50 Transfer Deeds Office Fees R606,00 Postage, Petties etc R2 000,00 R59 350,00 R47 658,50 Floor Area Sqm 258,84 258,84 Construction Costs R5 596 000,00 Professional Fees R559 600,00 Total Cost R5 309 350,00 R6 527 958,50 Rate per Sqm R20 512.09 R25 220,05

Investment leads to home building…and we are building!

“Building on the estate is another big highlight along with our accolades received. And I am sure the accolades and the enormously successful PGA Championship have contributed to the renewed interest. Property and home prices are steadily increasing, and home sales are at record highs, with several owners who have sold, reinvesting again.”

Jeff Clause

CEO St Francis Links

