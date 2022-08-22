Welcome to St Francis Links Villas – The good life, made easy.

*This content is brought to you by St Francis Links Villas.

Located inside the exclusive and well-established St Francis Links estate, St Francis Links Villas is a development brought to you by Adrian Gardiner – Founder of the Mantis Group.

St Francis Links Villas is an opportunity for you to own your own slice of paradise in the most sought-after part of St Francis Bay through the purchase of a sectional title property. Here, your family will have a home for all of life’s phases and all seasons – where every day feels like you’re on holiday.

The Villas, adjacent to the clubhouse, overlooks both St Francis Bay and the 18th hole of the world-class Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. Investors in this development will have access to the amenities in the greater estate including safe nature trails, luxury facilities including a restaurant, gym, 20m heated pool and the club house.

“My family and I just experienced the most wonderful time at St Francis Links.

Jeff Clause and his team were amazing hosts and the golf course is an absolute ‘Must Play’.

It is a challenging golf course, but it is very playable.

In our 4 ball our handicaps varied from a scratch to 26 and we all enjoyed. For me, it is an exciting course and you need to pay attention when playing on the magnificent greens.

It is a Jack Nicklaus design that has to be amongst the top Five in South Africa.

The food in the clubhouse is excellent. We tried a variety of the most delicious meals all served by happy & attentive staff.

It really was a Five Star Experience!”

One-bedroom Apartment from R1 950 000 Only 10 available!

The one-bedroom apartments feature a generous bedroom with en-suite bathroom, open plan living, kitchen and dining area and an adjoining walk-through service area. Each of the one-bedroom suites are positioned and orientated to take advantage of the magnificent vistas of the Links Course and view over the village and bay. Every apartment has a generous roofed and weather-protected outdoor patio to complete the indoor/outdoor living experience offered by the open plan design. All apartments have 1 allocated parking bay each.

Two-bedroom Apartment from R3 850 000 Only 4 available!

The two-bedroomed apartments are positioned and orientated to take advantage of the magnificent vistas of the Links Course. These apartments feature two bedrooms and two bathrooms (main en-suite), living area comprising of a kitchen, dining area and lounge and fullwidth folding sliding doors leading on to a covered balcony. The open plan design maximises the opportunity to enjoy an indoor/outdoor living lifestyle. A roofed, shared entrance passage, weatherprotected staircase, elevator access and individual entrance lobbies provide sheltered and private access to each suite. Each apartment has a single garage and storeroom.

Free-standing Villas from R5 250 000 Only 10 available!

Situated within a stone’s throw of the 18th fairway, these free-standing villas are the embodiment of what is on offer at the St Francis Links Villa’s. The 14 single storey units, feature two bedrooms with two bathrooms (main en-suite), a study, living area comprising an open planned kitchen service area, dining area and lounge with full-width folding sliding doors opening to a covered patio. In addition, each villa also has an optional mezzanine lounge and the added benefit of a double garage.

“Amazing golf course, what a wonderful experience from start to finish, one of the best courses we have ever played on, the service, the staff, the security all was tip top and 5 star all the way.

Can’t say enough about this place. You must visit if you haven’t already.”

Lifestyle Benefits

St Francis Links Villas is an opportunity for you to own your own slice of paradise – where every day feels like you’re on holiday:

St Francis Links golf club membership including preferential green fees for accompanied guests

Discount on selected restaurant and golf shop purchases

Access to all amenities on the estate

Preferential rates for owners when utilizing the services of Medwell SA

20% discount off published rates at selected Mantis properties in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Service Benefits

St Francis Links Villas residents can enjoy the following services included in their ownership:

Round-the-clock dedicated security

Maintenance

Building Insurance

Gardening of communal gardens

Refuse removal

Fibre connectivity

Secure water source

Solar power (coming soon)

Full-turnkey-service provided by our team of experts (including furniture pack available on request)

Housekeeping, catering, laundry and personalised healthcare are also available on request

Property management options available on request

Investment Benefits

Secure your unit with only 10% deposit and balance payable on transfer in November 2023

NO Transfer Duty

Save on any future inflated construction costs

Pay one monthly Body Corporate Levy which includes

Fractional St Francis Links Homeowners Association Levy

Preferential Medical Services Levy

Income from short and long-term rentals

Investment yield projections of 5 to 7.5%

Capital appreciation on the asset

“We are a group of 8 guys that travel to a different location every year to have our annual TOUR.

We have been doing this for the last 14 years, and what made it more special was the St Francis Links experience. Our previous visit at the Links was exactly 10 years ago.

The course is absolutely amazing!

What made the experience unforgettable, and the one thing that will make us come back every time, is the friendliness of the people and how accommodating everyone is.”

Meet the developer Adrian Gardiner at the upcoming BizNews Conference from 30th August to 2 September 2022

Read also:

