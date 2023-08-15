Linebooker: Revolutionising transport procurement, supply, services and savings

*This content is brought to you by Linebooker

Irrespective of a customer’s size, budget, or industry, maintaining a modern transport platform strategy that prioritises high-quality service and delivers cost savings exceeding 11% is essential to stay competitive in today’s market. Customers might argue that achieving significant transport cost savings necessitates sacrificing service quality, but this trade-off is unnecessary with Linebooker as your outsourced transport service partner.

Harnessing Unprecedented Efficiency: Linebooker’s Logistics Expertise and Fleet Access

Collaborating with Linebooker’s logistics experts team provides customers access to Africa’s largest fleet of trucks (18,340 trucks from 835 transport companies). Combined with cutting-edge technology, this has resulted in a 99.7% same-day truck supply and savings surpassing 11% in pre-Linebooker transport costs for over 300 customers.

The Power of Integration: Balancing Savings and Exceptional Service

The logical and fair question arises: How can Linebooker deliver substantial savings and still provide superior transport service compared to traditional transport service structures?

Revolutionising Procurement: A Multifaceted Approach to Transport Tenders

Procurement/Tenders are seen/read by over 835 transport companies, compared to fewer than 50.

Linebooker’s technology offers negotiation tools that yield superior tender pricing submissions compared to straightforward pricing submissions from a small group of service providers.

Linebooker’s professional team and technology can select and manage an unlimited number of transporters per contract, ensuring customers a 99.7% same-day truck supply and savings exceeding 11% compared to dealing with only a few service providers. This approach eliminates the risk of inadequate supply while paying exorbitant lane rates to guarantee consistent truck availability.

Seamless Operations: Linebooker’s Expert Transport Operations Team

Linebooker boasts a highly qualified and skilled professional transport operations team dedicated to managing daily operations for customers.

Empowering Transporters: Factors Driving Enhanced Pricing Submissions

Transporters submit better pricing to Linebooker tenders due to the following:

a. Linebooker’s reputation for always paying transporters on time.

b. Transporters can select preferred loads and avoid tendering on all volumes.

c. Transporters have access to return loads from various regions, thanks to Linebooker’s network and the diverse load volumes from different customers.

d. Transporters enjoying preferential Diesel, Insurance, and Settlement discount pricing.

e. Transport companies are relieved of the burden of sales and administrative tasks from various customers, as Linebooker manages these aspects on their behalf. This allows them to focus on expanding their fleet sizes.

Pioneering Excellence: Linebooker’s Impact on Industry Leaders

Linebooker’s operational experts pioneered best practices for reducing transport costs while improving truck supply and service levels. Linebooker serves several JSE top 40 listed companies and numerous industry-leading brands across most sectors. Prospective customers are encouraged to contact existing customer references to inquire about service levels and cost savings.

Equalising Opportunities: Linebooker’s Role for Small Businesses

Linebooker empowers small businesses to access larger enterprises’ exact transport pricing and service levels. Linebooker can be likened to a transport procurement buying group tailored for smaller businesses.

Navigating Supply Volatility: Linebooker’s Strategy for Risk Mitigation

The logistics industry now grapples with inherent supply volatility, becoming a major risk factor for all businesses. Customers and transporters must be prepared to adapt swiftly and consciously embrace change to move stock cost-effectively while navigating the fluctuations of an evolving transport market. Access to a larger fleet of trucks has emerged as a pivotal strategy for supply risk mitigation and cost management.

Seize the Opportunity: Register with Linebooker for Enhanced Transport Solutions

Visit www.linebooker.com to register online (a process taking just 5 minutes), and Linebooker’s professional transport operators will be in touch.

