FFM podcast ep16: Big swings; Shaftesbury; yes platinum, no gold; ABSA

The choppy nature of markets is playing itself out in the Fantasy Fund Manager game, with this week seeing a 23% difference between the best-performing stock Shaftesbury (7.14%) and worst-performing Impala Platinum (-15.24%). In this week’s podcast, BizNews’ Stuart Lowman was joined by Corion Capital’s David Bacher and Ann Sebastian, head of equities at Terebinth Capital. Fantasy Fund is built on six specific sectors, and Ann looked at which sectors may offer value. She also provided some tips on which stocks may provide value in the financial services, resources and tech space, spoiler alert; it’s not gold. Ann’s investment tip for the week was ‘try not to be emotional when making your selections’. David also reveals a market tip after picking Shaftesbury as his Rand hedge this week. Remember to make your picks each week by the market open on Monday to have a chance to win any of the prizes up for grabs. And invite your friends. Register at www.fantasyfundmanager.co.za—thanks to our platinum sponsors Sharenet, Terebinth Capital, ClucasGray Asset Management, and Money Better. Remember to subscribe to the podcast so you don’t miss an episode. Stock prices were correct at the time of the podcast recording.

Listen here

In the sixteenth episode of the Fantasy Fund Manager podcast, host Stuart Lowman from BizNews engages in a dynamic conversation with Corion Capital’s David Bacher and Ann Sebastian, the head of equities at Terebinth Capital. With a focus on market behaviour, sector insights, and diversity in the finance industry, this episode offers valuable takeaways for seasoned investors and those new to the world of finance.

The conversation starts with Stuart Lowman reflecting on the recent market volatility and questioning whether this choppiness is a new norm or a phenomenon linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. David Bacher asserts that volatility is inherent in equity investing, providing opportunities for those with the temperament to withstand short- to medium-term turbulence. Bacher emphasizes that while the recent market behaviour has been pronounced, it’s not out of the ordinary for equities. He encourages investors to remain composed and seek opportunities within these market fluctuations.

Shifting focus to Ann Sebastian, the discussion delves into her role as head of equities and her daily responsibilities. Sebastian’s role encompasses seeking investment opportunities, building diversified portfolios, and ensuring skill transfer within her team to meet client objectives. She emphasizes that her day-to-day tasks are geared towards understanding the market and making informed investment decisions.

The conversation then pivots to the participation of women in finance. Ann Sebastian highlights that although progress has been made in attracting female talent at the junior level, there’s still a long way to go in retaining and promoting women to senior positions. Sebastian praises Terebinth Capital’s proactive approach to diversity and inclusion, with a majority female leadership team and a focus on creating a comfortable landscape for women to thrive.

David Bacher adds that the finance industry is gradually improving in diversity, but Terebinth Capital stands out as a trailblazer with a strong commitment to promoting inclusivity.

The conversation takes a more specific turn as the hosts discuss their investment strategies in the Fantasy Fund Manager game. Bacher shares his strategy of capitalizing on abnormal price moves in shares. At the same time, Ann Sebastian leans towards a valuation-based approach, focusing on the tech sector’s strong performance and potential in the short term.

The podcast wraps up with insights into sectors showing potential value. Ann Sebastian highlights the tech sector’s strong performance, while Bacher believes market rebounds can be harnessed from sectors with abnormal price movements.

In conclusion, the episode offers listeners a glimpse into the minds of seasoned investors, emphasizing the importance of embracing volatility, staying composed during market fluctuations, and leveraging sector insights for strategic investment decisions. The podcast also highlights efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the finance industry.

Read more:

Visited 67 times, 67 visit(s) today