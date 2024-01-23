Futureneers’ 12BA portfolio unveiling

Hosted by Alec Hogg, Futureneers’ Deon Lewis, Jaco Gerber and James Rothmann, delved into the revolutionary Renewable Asset Portfolio. Participants explored the potent Section 12BA SARS tax incentive, allowing an 85% upfront investment de-risking. The opportunity, offering a 125% tax deduction for Western Cape-based solar assets, was 71% funded with only R39 million available. Attendees learned how the investment compared to a retirement annuity and grasped the innovative En Commandite Partnership structure, promising a 30% pre-tax (15% post-tax) Internal Rate of Return. The event provided insights into the future of renewable investments, and participants were urged to act fast due to high demand.

