Webinar: Last opportunity to invest in Section 12B

As the financial year draws to a close, many taxpayers discover they have a tax liability they wish to reduce or eliminate. Often, their options are limited, but Jaltech offers a solution with the launch of its final Section 12B investment for the 2025 financial year.

Taxpayers — including individuals, companies, and trusts — who have income tax or capital gains tax liabilities are invited to attend Jaltech’s Section 12B webinar on 11 December 2024 at 12:00 pm.

What we will cover:

A comprehensive explanation of the Section 12B solar investment incentive. Details about Jaltech’s ‘February 2025 Refinance Section 12B Solar Investment’. How taxpayers can reduce their tax liability by investing in Section 12B.

Key investment features:

Tax deduction of 100% to 150%. Projected IRR from 22% to 24%. Estimated annual yield of 16% to 17%. Annual income distributions to investors for 10 years. Minimum investment: R500,000.

Why choose Jaltech?

Jaltech’s established track record of excellence positions it as a leader in the Section 12B investment market in 2024, having raised and committed over R700 million across more than 185 solar projects. These investments are on track to deliver double-digit IRRs for investors.

