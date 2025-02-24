Sasol’s stringent cost and efficient capital management helps off-set impact of challenging macroeconomic environment

*This content is brought to you by Sasol

Sasol’s financial performance for the six months ended 31 December 2024 was impacted by a challenging macroeconomic and operating environment. However, stringent cost and efficient capital management helped to off-set the impact and improve free cash flow generation compared to the previous corresponding period.

Revenue of R122,1 billion is 10% lower than the prior period, mainly due to a 13% decline in the average Rand per barrel Brent crude oil price and a significant decline in refining margins and fuel price differentials, as well as a 5% decrease in sales volumes as a result of lower production and lower market demand. This was detailed in the Production and Sales Metrics published on 23 January 2025.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) of R23,9 billion is 15% lower mainly as a result of the aforementioned lower revenue with stringent cost management implemented in response helping to mitigate the impact. The relative contribution from International Chemicals increased from 6% to 13%.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is 40% lower to R9,5 billion. This was impacted by non-cash adjustments including:

A net loss of R6,2 billion from remeasurement items compared to a net loss of R5,8 billion in the prior period, mainly due to further impairments of the Secunda liquid fuels refinery cash generating unit (CGU) of R5,0 billion and the Sasolburg liquid fuels refinery CGU of R0,6 billion. Both CGUs remain fully impaired, resulting in amounts capitalised during the current period being impaired.

Unrealised losses of R0,1 billion on the translation of monetary assets and liabilities, and valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts compared to unrealised gains of R2,7 billion in the prior period.

As a result of the above, basic earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 52% to R7,22 per share and Headline earnings per share (HEPS) decreased by 31% to R14,13 per share compared to the prior period.

Cash generated by operating activities increased by 20% to R17,6 billion compared to the prior period mainly due to changes in working capital. Capital expenditure, excluding movement in capital project related payables, amounted to R15,0 billion, 6% lower than the prior period.

At 31 December 2024, our total debt was R116,9 billion (US$6,2 billion) compared to R117,7 billion (US$6,5 billion) at 30 June 2024. Sasol deposited R5,4 billion (US$0,3 billion) on the Revolving credit facility during the current period. Our net debt (excluding leases) was R81,8 billion (US$4,3 billion) compared to R73,7 billion (US$4,1 billion) at 30 June 2024 with the increase due to the aforementioned negative free cash flow.

Dividend

The Company’s dividend policy is based on 30% of free cash flow generated provided that net debt (excluding leases) is sustainably below US$4 billion on a sustained basis. Free cash flow is a deficit of R1,1 billion and the net debt at 31 December 2024 of US$4,3 billion exceeds the net debt trigger, therefore no interim dividend was declared by the Sasol Limited board of directors (the Board).

