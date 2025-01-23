Sasol quarterlies: Setbacks in Southern Africa operations offset by bold US chemicals revival plans

Key topics

Disruptions at Natref, CPF, and Secunda weigh on production.

weigh on production. US chemicals revival and IPO plans for Lake Charles unit.

for Lake Charles unit. Cost controls, destoning, and ORYX guidance boost outlook.

By Patrick Kidd

Sasol has released its production and sales metrics for the six months ending 31 December 2024, detailing a challenging quarter marked by disruptions in key operations but balanced by strategic progress, particularly in its international chemicals business.

Operational disruptions weigh on performance

In December 2024, civil unrest in Mozambique disrupted operations at Sasol’s Central Processing Facility (CPF), leading to reduced production rates. However, the company noted that “the situation at the CPF has improved and the unit is now operating at full capacity, albeit with heightened near-term risk still prevalent.”

Meanwhile, a fire at the Natref refinery on 4 January 2025 damaged critical infrastructure, including piping around the Crude Distillation Unit. Sasol acted quickly to contain the fire, with no injuries reported. “Repairs are anticipated to be completed before the end of February 2025,” the company stated, adding that it has implemented plans to mitigate supply disruptions by “including product purchases where possible.”

At its Secunda Operations (SO), Sasol continues to grapple with coal quality issues, which have impacted equipment availability and gasifier performance. The company emphasized its proactive steps to address this, stating, “The implementation of destoning and ongoing equipment reliability improvement initiatives are expected to improve production levels going forward.” The destoning solution, a key part of these efforts, is now scheduled to begin operations earlier than expected, in the first half of FY26.

US chemicals business gains momentum

Sasol’s international chemicals business offered a silver lining during the quarter, with revenue and margins improving year-on-year. However, sales volumes were negatively impacted by “weaker-than-expected demand and unplanned operational outages,” the company said. The successful restart of the East Cracker unit in the US in November 2024 has bolstered confidence in this segment’s recovery.

CEO Simon Baloyi reiterated the importance of Sasol’s $12.8 billion Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) in Louisiana, calling it “a fantastic asset that Sasol has, and we have to make sure it starts making money.” This facility is central to Sasol’s plans to boost earnings and potentially spin off its international chemicals unit via an IPO or merger. The company explained that these efforts aim to “increase its contribution to earnings and strengthen it as a standalone entity.”

Despite the setbacks, Sasol maintained its market guidance for Mining and Gas but revised production volumes for SO and Natref downward. The company expects sales volumes for Fuels and Chemicals Africa to remain “largely in line with FY24” but has reduced its sales volume guidance for International Chemicals to 4–8% below FY24 levels due to weaker demand and outages.

On the positive side, Sasol announced an upward revision for ORYX production volumes. The company remains committed to mitigating financial impacts through “effective cost management initiatives and improved margins compared to the prior period.”

Looking ahead, Sasol highlighted its ongoing focus on self-help initiatives and operational improvements. “Despite the operational challenges faced during the quarter, we remain committed to executing key self-help initiatives aimed at improving performance and mitigating the challenges we face,” the company said.

Balancing challenges with strategic opportunities

Sasol’s financial outlook remains constrained by its $4 billion debt burden and the suspension of dividend payments, but the company is optimistic about its strategic direction. “We shouldn’t be buying coal because we have the infrastructure, we have the people, we have everything to mine the coal,” Baloyi said, signalling a focus on reducing wasteful purchases while improving coal quality.

With key projects like the destoning solution at Secunda and the continued optimization of its international chemicals business, Sasol is positioning itself for future growth.

Read Sasol’s Production and sales metrics for the six months ended 31 December 2024 in full

