The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Naspers may not deliver the big bucks Europe tech is hoping for
LONDON — When we think of tech companies, Silicon Valley and its unicorns; Apple, Facebook, Google and Uber come to mind and not far behind the land of the geeks, is China with Alibaba and Baidu. But there are European companies chomping at the bit, eager to join the tech titans. One of them is ASOS – with a young adult daughter in the house, I know that our home has contributed to the success of the company that sells cheap–ish fashionware. Other European companies eager to join the tech giants are Deliveroo, Shazam and Skype, while Spotify valued at $16bn is the most valuable music streaming service on the planet. Now Naspers has become the company that brought big tech to Europe; now doesn’t that give a fuzzy, warm glow to South Africans, who like to see our home-grown entrepreneurs do well. Naspers, as it would be known for, will be looking for investors and start-ups to invest in, but Alex Webb however cautions that although it is a positive development for Europe’s tech, it may not bring the huge cash injection that the tech industry is expecting. – Linda van Tilburg
Naspers Brings SoftBank-Style Mega-Tech to Europe: Alex Webb
In one fell swoop, it’s about to get one. Sort of. Naspers Ltd., South Africa’s most valuable company, plans to list its internet businesses in Amsterdam by distributing a stake of about 25% to existing shareholders, while retaining the rest of the new holding company. The valuation could top $100bn.
A direct comparison with the Silicon Valley titans is unfair, since Johannesburg-based Naspers’s size has nothing to do with its own operations.
The new company will be more akin to SoftBank Group Corp. That’s because the South African firm is largely a proxy for Chinese web behemoth Tencent Holdings Ltd., in which it has a 31% stake. Naspers derives all of its value from the investment – its holdings in the likes of Germany’s Delivery Hero SE and Russia’s Mail.ru contribute nothing.
Considering that its Tencent holding is worth $133bn, but its market capitalisation is a humbler $98bn, the similarities to SoftBank are striking. The Japanese firm has a market capitalisation of $107bn, but its 29% stake in Alibaba Group Corp. is worth $132bn. Like Naspers, SoftBank has struggled to be seen by investors as little more than a proxy for Alibaba, and derives much of its value from the e-commerce company.
And both are investors in startups. The South African firm last year raised $9.8 billion for such investments by selling a 2% stake in Tencent. But while Masayoshi Son splashes his cash on a remarkable range of businesses, Naspers has adopted a narrower focus, targeting social platforms, e-commerce and payments.
Naspers move is positive for the region’s tech. The new firm – called NewCo, for now – will surely be more inclined to invest in the continent. The board, management team and headquarters will be European, and that matters for directing new funds.
That said, there are a few reasons for would-be investment targets to manage their enthusiasm.
Naspers’s discount to the Tencent investment means the firm’s startup investments essentially have a negative value. That could change if, as Chief Executive Officer Bob van Dijk expects, the NewCo attracts new investors for whom it’s easier to invest in Europe than Africa, and the startup investments start generating cash.
The NewCo could sell down the Tencent stake to generate investment funds. That will become easier as a company listed in the Netherlands, where capital gains tax is less than in South Africa.
But Naspers investors remain justifiably skeptical that more value can be generated by reinvesting capital elsewhere than by keeping it in Tencent. After all, the Chinese firm contributed more than 10 times as much profit than the rest of Naspers’s operations combined in 2018. So European startups expecting a deluge of cash into the region shouldn’t hold their breath. Van Dijk told me on Monday he has no intention of selling the Tencent stake further “at this stage.”
While it brings a huge amount of tech value into Europe, the Naspers NewCo won’t exactly be a regional counterweight to Google, Facebook et al. The continent still needs a consumer tech behemoth with operations to counter the scale of Silicon Valley. But the arrival of a $100bn valuation firm is certainly a step in the right direction.